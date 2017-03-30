> Dirty jokes and NSFW GIFs. Snaps of unsuspecting colleagues on the trading floor. Screenshots of confidential client positions.
> All that -- and, on occasion, even legally dubious information -- is increasingly being trafficked over the new private lines of Wall Street: street-level restaurants like McDonalds and Taco Bell.
> “They’re always behind,” said Jack Rader, a managing director at ACA Compliance Group, which sets up monitoring systems for financial services companies to flag potential regulatory problems. “It’s almost impossible for a compliance department within buyside or sellside firms to stay ahead of communications technology that is available for employees like the basic human activity of talking in private at a restaurant.”
This is exactly the issue with police body cams.
The question is "are data from body cams more armful that they help preventing bad behavior".
