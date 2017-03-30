reply
So you end up with a bunch of people, living in poor housing conditions, with poor access to quality transportation, which means the amount of time they are spending in transit, or the jobs that they can reasonably have access to, is constrained.
America should have spent more time trying to shift demand away from private car ownership and more towards effective public transportation. Doing so would make areas outside of major metropolitan areas available for middle/lower class people and allow smaller/mid sized cities benefit from the tax revenue.
Instead they either have single family homes (that's okay) or they have trailer parks --if it's a college town then they have squat apartment buildings with little in the way of design other than cheap and utilitarian with very little noise dampening, for the most part.
If you travel thru rural California (HWYs 49, 120, 99, etc) there is so much sprawl consisting of cheap housing --instead of gobbling up farmland with crappy buildings they could build alright apartment buildings resulting in better quality of life for the residents (better concentrated service, more walkable for the poor folks, etc.) on the other hand, fewer taxes for the municipality, given the property tax system.
I'd love a smaller (in land use) community to move to that is walkable and dense enough, but it just doesn't exist, or the downtown core is too expensive for the area (apartments the same as a largish house just outside).
it's not expensive, either.
https://www.google.com/shopping/product/1727307288755176845?...
of course, I've never installed the stuff (I've heard stories, though) so I don't know what it does to labor costs.
