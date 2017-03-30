Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
America Needs Small Apartment Buildings. Nobody Builds Them (bloomberg.com)
35 points by jseliger 1 hour ago





In mid April I will move to a 200sq ft apartment. Very small. I am a bit anxious if my plans work out. Up until now I had about 3.5x that space for me alone. The apartment ist directly at the central station of the city which allows me to get to work super fast and the central station is not too far away from the inner city... walking distance. Let's see how this goes.

I've recently begun to think about the availability of housing and how that impacts the middle/lower stratum of the US, and it seems to me that there have been several short-sighted policies put in place that have put us in a much worse position for the future for short term gain (the article explains how subsidies for single-family homes are a reason for the shift away from small apartment buildings). Has this always been happening, or has it appeared to become more pronounced with the recent focus on gentrification? What can be done to improve affordable housing? I'm not all too familiar with this field, so anything helps!

A lot of it seems to exacerbated by limited access to quality public transport. As jobs become more consolidated in city centers, the middle and lower class are more likely to get priced out of living near their work places. High insurance and other private vehicle costs (tickets, maintenance, traffic) make car ownership impossible for mid/lower class citizens.

So you end up with a bunch of people, living in poor housing conditions, with poor access to quality transportation, which means the amount of time they are spending in transit, or the jobs that they can reasonably have access to, is constrained.

America should have spent more time trying to shift demand away from private car ownership and more towards effective public transportation. Doing so would make areas outside of major metropolitan areas available for middle/lower class people and allow smaller/mid sized cities benefit from the tax revenue.

It's become more pronounced lately because the original solution, which to move further and further away from the city, is no longer scaling.

I sometimes wonder why smalltown America prefers "trailer parks" over small-to-midsized apartments. Instead of spreading out over dozens of acres, you could have a couple of complexes with nice communal gardens/parks/playgrounds and have people live vertically densely enough to encourage shops.

Instead they either have single family homes (that's okay) or they have trailer parks --if it's a college town then they have squat apartment buildings with little in the way of design other than cheap and utilitarian with very little noise dampening, for the most part.

If you travel thru rural California (HWYs 49, 120, 99, etc) there is so much sprawl consisting of cheap housing --instead of gobbling up farmland with crappy buildings they could build alright apartment buildings resulting in better quality of life for the residents (better concentrated service, more walkable for the poor folks, etc.) on the other hand, fewer taxes for the municipality, given the property tax system.

Because there's no downtown to speak of, and everything in the town is built with single family homes and strip malls in mind, from the roads to commercial districts. There's a lot of space to sprawl and the sprawlers are the first to move in.

I'd love a smaller (in land use) community to move to that is walkable and dense enough, but it just doesn't exist, or the downtown core is too expensive for the area (apartments the same as a largish house just outside).

There is usually a "business district" in those 3-20k-resident towns, usually a couple of blocks with shops on either side or an intersection with strip malls and shops, but one or two blocks out, it's all flat and squat architecture. In some places like Alaska you do occasionally get a few apts buildings, I guess the cold kind of forces that option a bit.

Noise dampening should be part of the health code or something.

Noise dampening isn't cheap though. How do you meet all the required regulations without massively cutting corners AND still have affordable apartments? If you're going to go through all the trouble of putting up a new building you might as well shoot for the golden goose.

eh, a modern apartment built with modern noise-dampening standofs on the drywall (something like "resilient channel" - there are several technologies, but the idea is to make the attachment between the drywall and the stud absorb vibration) is better at preventing noise from one apartment to another than older mobile homes are.

it's not expensive, either.

https://www.google.com/shopping/product/1727307288755176845?...

of course, I've never installed the stuff (I've heard stories, though) so I don't know what it does to labor costs.

