Ask HN: How to learn English after coming to America?

Hi, i am Chinese student in san Francisco, though I have learned English for more than ten years in China and relative good score on TOEFL, I still have great difficult in listening and speak here, I find the way people speak is different from what I learned. People here speak much more quickly, not clearly, and with various accent and phrase I never heard before. I find I still need to learn much more, So I wonder do you know any methods or tools to deal with this problem? Any ways can promote continued learning?












