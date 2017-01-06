* Traditional mass media has failed at manufacturing consent (stealing Chomsky's title here because I like the book and it fits). Election was lost to a TV personality even though mass media was supposed to prevent it. Google and Facebook didn't waste any time after noticing this market vacuum and signaled they are ready to be the new manufacturers of consent. "Pay us money and we'll properly inform people of your favorite brand/policy/candidate and block competing brands/candidates. Don't rely on TV news anymore. Come to us". That was a very good move on their part.
* Fake news term was a good PR term. It works well as a slogan, is short and very expressive. However it was appropriated by others. Disarming by appropriation is an interesting technique. So now the same media companies talking about fake news are defending themselves from being labeled as such. It went so far that WaPo journalist explicitly asked everyone to stop using the term as it apparently is backfiring too much: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/its-time-to-r... I think studying how appropriation happened so quickly and effectively is worth it just as much as the effect of lizard people or contrails on the outcome of the election.
Stories that challenge a person's world view are generally ignored, stories that support a person's world view are liked.
I enjoy casual conversations with people i disagree with. In person i can keep it genial and friendly. On line i don't have that control, and criticizing an idea becomes tough to distinguish from criticizing the person. Because the person i'm interacting with isn't really thinking much at all, and just reacting in an emotional way.
At least that's how i believe they're reacting, because i catch my self reacting that way more often than i like to admit.
As a concrete example, I've had a bunch of in person conversations about gun ownership, and a fair number of online discussions. With the in person examples, generally, i feel like i've learned something, and my interlocutor has a better understanding of my point of view. Any time i try that online, i just get pissed off and i'm pretty sure my interlocutor does as well, judging by being unfriended.
