To be able to use people private communications for advertising purpose, it is required to collect written consent of the person and it's valid for no more than one year.
This covers everything: email, instant messaging, PM, facebook messenger, etc. for the purposes of advertising, statistics or improving the service and applies to content, sender and receiver identities, and attached documents.
Consent of both sender and receiver is required.
Existing practices have 6 months to comply. Consent is specific to each usage (you can't bundle advertising with improving the service, those have to be distinct and are forbidden from being buried in terms and conditions).
