Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why all the hate for ISP?
2 points by iAm25626 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I worked for one. Contrary to popular belief; not just any "idiot" can run an ISP.

I can understand the frustration with poorly trained CSR, billing error and etc. After all it's a business to make money; we are not going to hire MIT graduate just to tell the customer to reboot their equipments.

Internet isn't "free"; it's expensive to run an access technology infrastructure. Running fiber, coax cost is not just a money problem but also political(town permit, pole rights).

All things aside the technology is interesting...

We are doing IOT, devOPS way before it was such a thing. Running data center, configuration management, automation, DDOS mitigation are our DNA. Granted not all the department embrace the "HN" culture but there are us who gets it.

I guess ISP is just a something that the tech people love to hate?






I hate ISPs because of their strong desire to monitor and track everything that their clients use it for to then sell to other companies to target ads to me and to openly give my information to big gov. It is also bullshit that I have no choice on providers, its either move to a different side of town or dont use the service.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: