|Ask HN: Why all the hate for ISP?
2 points by iAm25626 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I worked for one. Contrary to popular belief; not just any "idiot" can run an ISP.
I can understand the frustration with poorly trained CSR, billing error and etc. After all it's a business to make money; we are not going to hire MIT graduate just to tell the customer to reboot their equipments.
Internet isn't "free"; it's expensive to run an access technology infrastructure. Running fiber, coax cost is not just a money problem but also political(town permit, pole rights).
All things aside the technology is interesting...
We are doing IOT, devOPS way before it was such a thing. Running data center, configuration management, automation, DDOS mitigation are our DNA. Granted not all the department embrace the "HN" culture but there are us who gets it.
I guess ISP is just a something that the tech people love to hate?
