|
|Ask HN: Personal Relocation Research Services
|
1 point by Mz 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|When I search for the term, I basically come up with moving companies. So, I am failing to find research services for this space. Am I just searching the wrong phrase?
I see questions on the internet fairly often regarding "help me pick a spot to move." Are there research services in this space already?
If not, do you have any thoughts on developing a price point, etc?
Thanks.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact