Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Personal Relocation Research Services
1 point by Mz 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
When I search for the term, I basically come up with moving companies. So, I am failing to find research services for this space. Am I just searching the wrong phrase?

I see questions on the internet fairly often regarding "help me pick a spot to move." Are there research services in this space already?

If not, do you have any thoughts on developing a price point, etc?

Thanks.






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: