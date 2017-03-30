Hacker News
Uber’s Anthony Levandowski Invokes Fifth Amendment Rights in Waymo Suit
nytimes.com
15 points
by
dshore
17 minutes ago
ganfortran
4 minutes ago
What does this imply?
badnew
0 minutes ago
I don't think exercising your rights should imply anything
drwl
3 minutes ago
He invoked the fifth amendment
