Ex-Trump adviser Flynn seeks immunity for testimony in Russia probe: WSJ (reuters.com)
62 points by doctorshady 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





Trump on Feb. 15 — after Flynn was fired — saying Flynn's a "wonderful man [who'] been treated very, very unfairly by the media"

https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/847587940557623296

He has no problem reversing himself at all. No surprise if he lays into Flynn now. It's unlikely that he'll admit that this is a change in position.

As of now, it looks like nobody has taken his offer of immunity for testimony. What are the implications of this? The commentators on other sites seem to imply this means investigators already know something big.

5 people were granted immunity in Hillary Clinton's email scandal and nothing came of it.

> The commentators on other sites seem to imply this means investigators already know something big.

They probably do, but if they're doing a good job w/the investigation, they are looking for more evidence to corroborate testimony like Flynn's.

I'd guess he'll plead the Fifth.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/mike-flynn-offers-to-testify-in...

For those who don't like paywalls, the text: https://pastebin.com/PtqWwd3w

Listen, I know it's a big deal when the POTUS lies. But aren't we used to it by now? If Trump somehow manages not to be a criminal and a crook (which seems downright impossible), it will be highly unusual for the recent history of his office.

Now: other than bluster, what is there actually about this "Russia" probe? What exactly are we investigating? Whether Russia was involved in "fake news" stories? Whether Russia was involved in releasing emails from the DNC? Emails which revealed terrible, immature, anti-democratic conduct?

The "Russia hacked the election" narrative doesn't include, AFAIK, accusations that they stuffed ballot boxes or anything, right?

There's the possibility that the entire basis of the Republican resurgence -- with its roots in the alt-right, conspiracy theories, the Tea Party, gold bugs, etc -- has been a Russian operation with the goal of destabilizing the US. Consider the role of RT, for example. And it's not like it hasn't happened before. Russia played a major role in shaping the anti-war movement in the 60s.

I think the level of infighting in the US and Europe now is different from anything I've seen over the last couple of decades. The democratization of media is a net benefit but it helped bring about a world's worth of people seeking out news that matches their world view. It's made it very easy to spawn animus and make everything into an "us vs them" issue.

I think Russia is overtly and covertly involved in an effort to weaken western unions. And it seems like it's been a remarkably successful campaign.

I thought the point of the investigation was to find out if Trump was complicit in Russia's involvement. IANAL but that seems very different from the mere thought of Russia going at it alone.

The investigation is about whether or not there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

You're being down-voted, in part, because you're asking a lot of questions that can easily be solved by web searches.

I've read a lot about this story; I'm not sure what I'm missing. If I'm a web search away, care to give me a LMGTFY?

> What exactly are we investigating?

Collusion between Trump/team and Russia. It's one thing for Russia to mess with an election, it's a vastly different thing if the campaign coordinated with them to do it.

If "messed with" the election just means misleading propaganda, then is it really an issue if they coordinated with them? How is it any different than hiring a PR firm based in another country?

It strikes me as odd that Americans don't seem to mind that a President to some extent might be serving the interests of a foreign power above the interests of the his own citizens.

Who would have thought so many Americans would have a love affair with a KGB Agent that is responsible for murder and oppression and for his entire life worked to undermine America and has accomplished that to some extent with this Administration.

Uh, no. Aside from the fact that collusion between a foreign government and a presidential campaign would be extremely problematic that's not the major issue.

The major allegation on the table right now is that the Russian government offered Trump a sizeable share of Rosneft, the Russian national petrochemical corporation, in exchange for dropping the sanctions against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine, and both parties followed through with the deal. The sanctions were relaxed by the Trump administration within the first month of coming into office while a stake in Rosneft has been sold to an anonymous buyer behind a cayman islands holding company.

> If Trump somehow manages not to be a criminal and a crook (which seems downright impossible)

The vast surveillance apparatus of the deep state have crawled everything they have on Donald Trump and all they could come up with was some locker room banter from 11 years ago. The man is straight as an arrow and has been for decades.

> Now: other than bluster, what is there actually about this "Russia" probe? What exactly are we investigating? Whether Russia was involved in "fake news" stories? Whether Russia was involved in releasing emails from the DNC? Emails which revealed terrible, immature, anti-democratic conduct? The "Russia hacked the election" narrative doesn't include, AFAIK, accusations that they stuffed ballot boxes or anything, right?

Stop asking questions. RUSSIA HACKED THE ELECTION! That's all you need to know. Quite how they subverted the voting apparatus of nearly 3000 counties is not a question you need to ask right now.

Great use of scare quotes!

