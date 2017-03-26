I find his diagrams and narrations extremely clear and straightforward. I've been using it as a chance to learn more about digital logic, and hobbyist electronics. For example, I've been (very slowly) learningttfdfd KiCad by translating Mr. Eaters designs into KiCAD form so they can be manufactured as dedicated boards. I finally got the first module, the clock module, correct and manufactured, and you can find the designs here: https://github.com/lelandbatey/clock-module
Here's the clock module on the printed PCB with all the components, and only one bodge wire needed (now fixed in the design): https://s16.postimg.org/gxi0plptv/2017-03-26_15.51.00.jpg
