SpaceX today attempts first ever reflight of an orbital class rocket (spacex.com)
19 points by traviswingo 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Technical webcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfNO571C7Ko

Does SpaceX have any real competitors in the private sector? Would be a bummer if people decided they were a monopoly of some sort and demanded a break up.

Does Blue Origin count?

I believe they are currently doing sub-orbital flights while they are working up to re-usable orbital flights.

Please correct me if i misremembered.

Lift off!

Exciting times. It won't be long until my son is asking me why we used to just drop these things in the ocean after first use.

