Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
SpaceX today attempts first ever reflight of an orbital class rocket
(
spacex.com
)
19 points
by
traviswingo
13 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
blhack
5 minutes ago
Technical webcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfNO571C7Ko
reply
vtange
4 minutes ago
Does SpaceX have any real competitors in the private sector? Would be a bummer if people decided they were a monopoly of some sort and demanded a break up.
reply
r00fus
3 minutes ago
Does Blue Origin count?
reply
mijoharas
1 minute ago
I believe they are currently doing sub-orbital flights while they are working up to re-usable orbital flights.
Please correct me if i misremembered.
reply
aidos
1 minute ago
Lift off!
reply
thefalcon
6 minutes ago
Exciting times. It won't be long until my son is asking me why we used to just drop these things in the ocean after first use.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply