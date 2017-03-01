Hacker News
Scalability updates in Kubernetes 1.6: 5,000 node and 150,000 pod clusters
2 points
by
TheIronYuppie
21 minutes ago
TheIronYuppie
16 minutes ago
The community deserves a ton of credit for coming together or this investment. Special call out to CoreOS as the conversion from etcdv2 to etcdv3 which was was critical to the effort!
Disclosure: I work on Google on Kubernetes.
