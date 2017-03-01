Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scalability updates in Kubernetes 1.6: 5,000 node and 150,000 pod clusters (kubernetes.io)
2 points by TheIronYuppie 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The community deserves a ton of credit for coming together or this investment. Special call out to CoreOS as the conversion from etcdv2 to etcdv3 which was was critical to the effort!

Disclosure: I work on Google on Kubernetes.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: