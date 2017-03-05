Hacker News
Easy-Peasy Deep Learning and Convolutional Networks with Keras – Part 2
ricardodeazambuja.com
1 point
by
ricardoazambuja
18 minutes ago
ricardoazambuja
15 minutes ago
Very simple tutorial series showing how to go from multilayer perceptrons to convolutional nets using Keras and Kaggle's Dogs vs Cats dataset.
