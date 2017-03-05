Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Easy-Peasy Deep Learning and Convolutional Networks with Keras – Part 2 (ricardodeazambuja.com)
1 point by ricardoazambuja 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Very simple tutorial series showing how to go from multilayer perceptrons to convolutional nets using Keras and Kaggle's Dogs vs Cats dataset.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: