Ask HN: Universal Ad Blocking as Counter to ISP Privacy Loss?

I was brooding this morning about the loss of our privacy to greedily loathsome ISPs and what to do about it. It's fine and dandy to talk about exposing worthless politician browsing histories but that's not a counter to the likes of Comcast and AT&T. What came to me is that the solution is to drastically reduce the value of this newly available personal info to the advertisers. There needs to be a stronger, much more visible push to install ad blockers as a default on so many more computers & devices. I realize this penalizes the few honest players, but if ad targeting is worth my privacy, so is the financial viability of the ad mafia.