It's a nice documentary, though. Highly recommend it. They even have an interview with Benoit Mandelbrot himself, may he rest in peace.
Two years after that, I wrote my first Mandelbrot-renderer. First in Python, but that was waaaay too slow, then in C, which was a lot faster (duh!), and then I made it even faster by telling the compiler to use SSE. (To some, that sounds trivial, but it was something I had never done before.)
I have always suspected that it is like a rite of passage, building at least one simple-minded Mandelbrot renderer. I rewrote mine after two more years to take advantage of multiple threads and wrote another one to render the Buddhabrot[1]. Then I remembered an article I had read years before, about the Parallel Virtual Machine, PVM. So, the next weekend, I turned my Mandelbrot renderer into a distributed application.
So Kudos to the author. Tackling the Mandelbrot set has the dual advantage of being interesting and you can make pretty pictures along the way. It is great fun, and I learned a few things along the way. What more could I ask for?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddhabrot
reply
It's a nice documentary, though. Highly recommend it. They even have an interview with Benoit Mandelbrot himself, may he rest in peace.
Two years after that, I wrote my first Mandelbrot-renderer. First in Python, but that was waaaay too slow, then in C, which was a lot faster (duh!), and then I made it even faster by telling the compiler to use SSE. (To some, that sounds trivial, but it was something I had never done before.)
I have always suspected that it is like a rite of passage, building at least one simple-minded Mandelbrot renderer. I rewrote mine after two more years to take advantage of multiple threads and wrote another one to render the Buddhabrot[1]. Then I remembered an article I had read years before, about the Parallel Virtual Machine, PVM. So, the next weekend, I turned my Mandelbrot renderer into a distributed application.
So Kudos to the author. Tackling the Mandelbrot set has the dual advantage of being interesting and you can make pretty pictures along the way. It is great fun, and I learned a few things along the way. What more could I ask for?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddhabrot
reply