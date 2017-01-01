Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building Realtime APIs in Rust (lord.io)
49 points by squiguy7 13 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Not realtime as in real-time system, but as in representing wall-clock changes.

Where "realtime" here means "live" or "event-driven" maybe.

Yeah, if the events aren't timed this is no realtime. When there are no deadlines it is not hard realtime. When the deadlines are best specified in microseconds, now were talking realtime.

I was expecting something more interesting than yet another REST API.

For whatever reason, it seems like every new language/ecosystem is now judged first by its web-framework bona fides. Which is kind of a shame really.

