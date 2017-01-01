Hacker News
Building Realtime APIs in Rust
lord.io
49 points
by
squiguy7
13 hours ago
mfukar
1 minute ago
Not realtime as in real-time system, but as in representing wall-clock changes.
wyldfire
10 hours ago
Where "realtime" here means "live" or "event-driven" maybe.
AstralStorm
3 hours ago
Yeah, if the events aren't timed this is no realtime. When there are no deadlines it is not hard realtime. When the deadlines are best specified in microseconds, now were talking realtime.
I was expecting something more interesting than yet another REST API.
im_down_w_otp
1 hour ago
For whatever reason, it seems like every new language/ecosystem is now judged first by its web-framework bona fides. Which is kind of a shame really.
