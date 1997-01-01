Quoting from The Last Word (1997):
"[...] I don't want here to be a God; I don't want the universe to be like that. My guess is that this cosmic authority problem is not a rare condition and that it is responsible for much of the scientism and reductionism of our time. One of the tendencies it supports in the ludicrous overuse of evolutionary biology to explain everything about life, including everything about the human mind."
Of course his book Mind & Cosmos is the best example of this
reply
1. On what grounds can we make statements about what ought to be based on what is?
2. On what grounds can we make statements about what it is to be something based on what it is like to think about the experiences of that thing?
Edit: In case there's any confusion, I called it the is like-be problem to draw a similarity to Hume, not because anybody else calls it that.
[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Is%E2%80%93ought_problem
But then it's confusing that bats in my region are being killed off by white nose syndrome. Fungus on their nose wakes them from hibernation and causes them such stress it eventually kills them.
Which actually does make sense since the theory is bats do so well immunity-wise because of the large swing in their body temperature range. A bat's temperature drops very low when hibernating then when they fly it shoots up very high.
http://www.popsci.com/bats-immune-systems-are-totally-unique
Imagine a room full of philosophers and scientists arguing vociferously to determine where (or even if) to draw the line between conscious/unconscious organisms. (E.g., fish=probably, bacteria, probably not?)
Quoting from The Last Word (1997):
"[...] I don't want here to be a God; I don't want the universe to be like that. My guess is that this cosmic authority problem is not a rare condition and that it is responsible for much of the scientism and reductionism of our time. One of the tendencies it supports in the ludicrous overuse of evolutionary biology to explain everything about life, including everything about the human mind."
Of course his book Mind & Cosmos is the best example of this
reply