What Is It Like to Be a Bat? (1974) [pdf] (warwick.ac.uk)
45 points by miobrien 1 hour ago





What I like about Thomas Nagel is that he is one of the few atheists who steps up against darwinism and materialism as an explanation for almost everything.

Quoting from The Last Word (1997):

"[...] I don't want here to be a God; I don't want the universe to be like that. My guess is that this cosmic authority problem is not a rare condition and that it is responsible for much of the scientism and reductionism of our time. One of the tendencies it supports in the ludicrous overuse of evolutionary biology to explain everything about life, including everything about the human mind."

Of course his book Mind & Cosmos is the best example of this

I think it's rather refreshing to have someone speak out against scientism, thank you for the book.

I have a suspicion that future generations of philosophers will be taught Nagel's is like-be problem in the fashion that Hume's is-ought problem [1] is now taught. Although they concern completely different subjects, the similarities between the two are striking:

1. On what grounds can we make statements about what ought to be based on what is?

2. On what grounds can we make statements about what it is to be something based on what it is like to think about the experiences of that thing?

Edit: In case there's any confusion, I called it the is like-be problem to draw a similarity to Hume, not because anybody else calls it that.

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Is%E2%80%93ought_problem

That's a great point about the similarity of the two problems. If we didn't already know from intimate personal experience that there is such a thing as consciousness, no amount of physical observation could ever be sufficient to prove to us that it exists. Similarly, if we weren't well prepared (on other grounds entirely) to assert that certain things ought or ought not to be done, no amount of observing the actual state of things could be sufficient to show that there is actually good or evil in the world.

I just found out yesterday about how amazing the immune system of bats is they are practically immortal almost nothing makes them sick!

But then it's confusing that bats in my region are being killed off by white nose syndrome. Fungus on their nose wakes them from hibernation and causes them such stress it eventually kills them.

Which actually does make sense since the theory is bats do so well immunity-wise because of the large swing in their body temperature range. A bat's temperature drops very low when hibernating then when they fly it shoots up very high.

http://www.popsci.com/bats-immune-systems-are-totally-unique

TLDR: please read every word, because this work is that brilliant and that important.

I went to grad school to study the neuroscientific basis of consciousness, and this paper is a classic. It inspired one of the weirder conference sessions I've ever been to at ASSC, called "Is a fish conscious?"

Imagine a room full of philosophers and scientists arguing vociferously to determine where (or even if) to draw the line between conscious/unconscious organisms. (E.g., fish=probably, bacteria, probably not?)

