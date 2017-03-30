Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Palmer Luckey Leaves Facebook (techcrunch.com)
15 points by petergatsby 11 minutes ago





The TechCrunch write-up almost exclusively focuses on the "Nimble America" thing. I'm sure that didn't help his standing at Facebook, but he's been doing other things besides that failed Reddit campaign. Some more context in the Ars Technica writeup (I hadn't remembered how much he was on the hook for the Zenimax charges):

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/03/oculus-co-founder-pal...

> Luckey did appear briefly at a January trial in which id Software owner Zenimax Media accused Oculus of misappropriating trade secrets. While Oculus was cleared of the worst of those charges, the company was found liable for $300 million for various related charges. Luckey himself was personally found liable for $50 million in damages.

Is he really that "embattled"? Do people really have the energy to keep the outrage going this long?

> Facebook, which acquired the VR company almost exactly three years ago today.

Perhaps Palmer is able to 100% cash out all his stocks/RSUs today so he's out to do something else?

