A similar one can be seen in the arts:
"That's an amazing photo. You must have a really good camera!"
which you see here and there. As opposed to:
"That's an amazing painting. You must have really good brushes!"
(Disclaimer: I'm a photographer and I do know that the quality of the lens and sensor is going to play some role in the output, leaving aside things like Photoshop. But my point still stands.)
The $315B figure is there just to have a click bait title. He just assumed teachers only use 30% of the features from the solutions is used, thus 70% of the money is wasted. But in the real world that's not how it works. The same goes for enterprise market, where feature availability is important. It doesn't mean that every business will use every feature but vendors have developed this multitude of features over the years to address specific needs. It doesn't mean that if you don't use every feature you are throwing money away. You are not expected to use 100% anyway.
The solution to education problems isn't throwing money at it. Or at least spend it on teacher salaries, right?
At a ballpark a 30 student class might be ~12,000$ per student, but a starting teacher salary is on average ~45,000. Pay the teacher 120k (including benefits) and that's still only 1/3 of the total cost. (NYC pays over 20k per student and pays teachers $54,000 - $119,000 annually.) http://www.teachingdegree.org/new-york/salary/
Are there any countries that do pay teachers very highly?
Hearing what they use them for just makes me think that Apple needed someone to dump last year's leftover iPads on. It's really dumb stuff. They don't get access to the internet. They get a handful of stupid "learning" apps to use and a social network type thing that can be summed up as "instagram where mommy and teacher watch and control everything".
The devices are so locked up that inquisitive kids ignore them, dumb kids never figure them out, and everyone in between just kinda lugs them around because they have to.
I am beginning to think that tech capitalists have milked the general market and are now turning to the next juicy targets of education and healthcare.
Do companies actually think marketing like this works? (Worse: Is it possible that they're right?)
While you could teach practical skills such as
- how to process images, audio, video
- how to code
- math beyond silly games featuring anthropomorphic neotenized animals
- workshops for chess and go
- use one of the awesome open source software for chemistry, geometry, astronomy, etc...
Only use for computers is for people to write documents, search online, print and... waste a lot of time on games, social networks.
Those aren't practical skills that need to be taught to secondary school students. They need to learn mathematics, writing, reading, literature, science, etc. They don't need to learn how to code, they don't need to learn how to make memes in Paint or youtube videos of themselves playing minecraft, nor how to play irrelevant (if fun) games like Chess.
>Only use for computers is for people to write documents, search online, print and... waste a lot of time on games, social networks.
We certainly were not allowed to be on social networks or games during computer lab time whe{re,n} I went to high school.
>Then, test taking could use more automation. Lots of teachers do their test taking by hand... Grading tests without an written answer is very easy to implement.
That's simply not true. Test taking is done in written form for good reason. It's possible to draw diagrammes, to write emphasis, use italics, etc. without learning some arcane editor or (worse) syntax when you're meant to be doing a test.
Marking tests without a written answer might be easy to implement, but that just encourages more fucking shit tests like they have in the US, where there are few written answers. EVERY test should be ENTIRELY written answers.
Get off my lawn!
