Ask HN: Shall I reveal founders cheating behavior to investors?

I stayed at an "AI" startup for a few months and figured that the cofounders obtained investments by cheating investors. They took open source code from github repo of latest AI publication and run the code as demo showing to investors. They didn't make any improvements to the code because they are incapable of doing it but they claim that's their work. Ironically, investors believed them and invested millions. I personally know one of the investors. Shall I tell them the truth?