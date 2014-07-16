|
|Ask HN: Is it possible to make a VPN that cannot log traffic?
|i.e. the same way Signal has end to end encryption and they do verifications of their software
is it possible to set up VPN infrastructure such that you could have independent audits that prove you have no way of knowing what website a given user is on?
otherwise, theoretically, could a curious VPN employee just browse what all of the VPNs customers are doing at any time, what they're googling, who they're looking at on Facebook, etc?
I don't know enough about VPNs and network infrastructure to be able to word this question properly, to my uneducated self it feels like I'm basically asking, could you have a VPN with end to end encryption
There is no way to browse the web securely. Don't do anything online that you think the Trump administration might not like.
