Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apollo Client 1.0: A flexible, community-focused JavaScript GraphQL client (apollodata.com)
25 points by djmashko2 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Huge congrats to the amazing team at Apollo! :)

We at Graphcool (https://www.graph.cool) are super excited about this release as the majority of our customers are building their apps with Apollo Client.

A few months back we launched Learn Apollo (https://www.learnapollo.com/) here on Hackernews which so far has helped thousands of developers to get started with Apollo. (HN Link: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13187431)

For people just starting out with Apollo: With tools like graphql-up (https://www.graph.cool/graphql-up/) it's super easy to get a GraphQL API for your Apollo apps. We're looking forward to contribute more to Apollo and its ecosystem going forward!

reply


I'll second Jonas in being amazed and humbled by the GraphQL community. There is just so much great stuff going on right now. Apollo is doing great work and we use the Apollo Client for most of our examples at Graphcool.

I'm happy to answer any questions about the GraphQL ecosystem as well as how it might fit for your specific use case.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: