We at Graphcool (https://www.graph.cool) are super excited about this release as the majority of our customers are building their apps with Apollo Client.
A few months back we launched Learn Apollo (https://www.learnapollo.com/) here on Hackernews which so far has helped thousands of developers to get started with Apollo. (HN Link: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13187431)
For people just starting out with Apollo: With tools like graphql-up (https://www.graph.cool/graphql-up/) it's super easy to get a GraphQL API for your Apollo apps. We're looking forward to contribute more to Apollo and its ecosystem going forward!
I'm happy to answer any questions about the GraphQL ecosystem as well as how it might fit for your specific use case.
