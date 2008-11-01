Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The unique challenges of the CIA’s recreational activity leagues (muckrock.com)
I can kind of understand the CIA's anal-retentiveness here, regarding mundane company-sponsored activities. The NSA got its first dose of massive journalistic exposure partly because James Bamford, who wrote "The Puzzle Palace" in 1982, got his hands on internal NSA newsletters, which were apparently like any company's newsletters in that they were meant to be read by employees and family members. He was able to FOIA all of these newsletters, get some inside information about the NSA, and eventually use it as leverage to get the NSA to give him more access:

http://baltimorenonviolencecenter.blogspot.de/2008/11/interv...

> Among the documents was an NSA newsletter. These are things the NSA puts out once a month. They're fairly chatty, but if you read them closely enough you can pick up some pretty good information about the agency. . . . When I was reading one of the newsletters, there was a paragraph that said, "The contents of this newsletter must be kept within the small circle of NSA employees and their families." And I thought about it for a little bit, and I thought, hmm, they just waived their protections on that newsletter--if that's on every single newsletter then I've got a pretty good case against them. If you're going to open it up to family members, with no clearance, who don't work for the agency, then I have every right to it. That was a long battle, but I won it, and they gave me over 5,000 pages' worth of NSA newsletters going back to the very beginning. That was the first time anyone ever got a lot of information out of NSA.

