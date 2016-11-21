In August of 2015, Munchery held a party at the Line Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate a new partnership with chef Roy Choi. He's known for his Korean taco fusion food truck, Kogi, and for his L.A. restaurants, including two in the Line Hotel. Choi's new contract promised him more than $100,000 a month to design his own line of meals. He was also consulting on branding.
At the party, people lined up around the block for free kimchi pork fried rice served in Munchery's cardboard containers. Pishevar, Munchery's chief hype man and a major investor, arrived wearing a black cowboy hat. Hollywood filmmaker Jon Favreau attended.
By the end of the year, the startup ended Choi's contract. It cost the company more than $500,000, according to people familiar with the matter. Choi had provided Munchery with just two recipes. An agent for Choi declined to comment.
Around the same time, Munchery also terminated a contract with marketing agency West, according to former employees. The firm had helped Munchery offer free meals to attract new customers and to strategize about its branding.
Munchery spent heavily on direct to consumer marketing ahead of fundraising rounds, former employees said. In a month, the company could easily spend hundreds of thousands of dollars putting flyers on people's doors offering discounts on Munchery, they said.
1. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-11-21/munchery-...
it might be to make room for a new shareholder to get a larger stake of the company for a given dollar amount than might otherwise be implied by the current capital structure (a down round).
e.g. the next round could be at $40mm, and if it's priced, then this $5mm note would be at $40mm (minus any discount on the note). or if the next round is at $100mm, then this note would be at $80mm.
Ironic that the former head of a recruiting company has cut jobs at Munchery
