I might make a different choice if it was between the two amounts with no strings attached (i.e not necessarily for retirement), so I could invest a bit more aggressively and keep working.
A life annuity is one where up front you pay $X, and for the rest of your life you get $Y at regular intervals. They're comparing what someone would pay out on a $1,000,000 life annuity.
This is different than the 4% safe withdrawal idea because you're drawing from the principal all the time not just the interest.
Companies offer this because they expect you to die long before the principal runs out and then they get to keep what's left of it. Or, maybe you live longer than that and they have to pay more than what the initial investment earned them.
A pretty poorly constructed example for WSJ I think
The $5,000 would get progressively worse over time.
However, if your below 70 and in good health the 5k/month is probably a much better bet.
Of course, those things might have a very low probability of happening, but there is also a low probability of a well-diversified portfolio from being wiped out.
The packages some of these municipal employee's get for retirement are amazing.
plus if we consider inflation 1000 000 on day 1, worth a lot more than in 16 years
So I would say ... take the 1M
Other criticisms are mentioned elsewhere in the thread; overall a pretty sloppy and incoherent article.
