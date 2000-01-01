Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Would You Rather Have $1M or $5,000 Monthly in Retirement? (wsj.com)
Would You Rather Have $1M or $5,000 Monthly in Retirement? (wsj.com)





I would take the $5000/month, because $1M is only $3333/month according to the 4% safe withdrawal rule. Where do they get these annuity equivalent number referenced in the article, anyway?

I might make a different choice if it was between the two amounts with no strings attached (i.e not necessarily for retirement), so I could invest a bit more aggressively and keep working.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_annuity

A life annuity is one where up front you pay $X, and for the rest of your life you get $Y at regular intervals. They're comparing what someone would pay out on a $1,000,000 life annuity.

This is different than the 4% safe withdrawal idea because you're drawing from the principal all the time not just the interest.

Companies offer this because they expect you to die long before the principal runs out and then they get to keep what's left of it. Or, maybe you live longer than that and they have to pay more than what the initial investment earned them.

There are two guaranteed downsides to annuities: 1) they generally fall into the "insurance" category, and as we know insurance companies can get in trouble and even go under, and 2) there is a 0% chance that your annuity will outlive you. If you had $1M and withdrew roughly 4% for the rest of your life, there's a decent chance it would be worth MORE than a $1M when all is said and done. The annuity takes advantage of that fact.

Like other forms of insurance, they're probably going to make money on you. Unlike health/car insurance, this type isn't legally required or usually a good idea.

I was thinking the opposite - the safe withdrawal rate accounts for a 3% inflation rate for your 7% safe investment figure, so your nest egg grows over time for the same equivalent $3,333 in perpetuity no matter the year.

The $5,000 would get progressively worse over time.

It's also nonsense because it doesn't factor in the fact that if you live past 81, the 5k a month is worth more even ignoring the safe withdrawal rule.

A pretty poorly constructed example for WSJ I think

The safe withdrawal rule changes as you age. At 60 taking 3% is safe. At 95 or when diagnosed with some diseases you can be more greedy.

However, if your below 70 and in good health the 5k/month is probably a much better bet.

They are probably assuming you are investing this $1M and getting some return on it.

I recognized them the same, but $5,000 a month is $5,000 a month, even if the market tanks the first few years of retirement. My retirement strategy will use SOME annuities, but not all, though if I had to choose all or nothing, an annuity ensures I will NEVER be broke, I will always have $5,000/mo. Old and broke is a combination I don't want to try. Read Tony Robbins "Money"

> if I had to choose all or nothing, an annuity ensures I will NEVER be broke, I will always have $5,000/mo

$1 million is 16⅔ years of $5,000 a month. The cumulative rate of inflation since 2000 has been -29% [1]. That $5,000 would buy today what $3,500 bought then.

Also, keep in mind that someone is paying you that $5,000 a month. They could go bankrupt one month into their obligation to you. Inflation risk, foreign exchange risk, counterparty risk and tax consequences are just some of the risks one would need to consider when weighing lump sums versus annuities.

[1] http://www.usinflationcalculator.com

Even an annuity is not guaranteed; the issuing company could go out of business, or we could have rampant inflation that wipes out the value.

Of course, those things might have a very low probability of happening, but there is also a low probability of a well-diversified portfolio from being wiped out.

Then again, taking the 1,000,000 and taking out some slightly lower annuity leaves you the million at the end to give away to family.

No, because the "slightly lower annuity" will cost you only "slightly less" than one million dollars.

Before reading the article I just calculated that they would probably be similar, I would probably be inclined to take the monthly $5K because I don't have as much faith in the market delivering 6% returns over the long term.

However; there are so many factors that could push me to decide that $1M would be better.

I don't think it would help me personally to see a Monthly projections on my retirement accounts. In fact, I trust monthly projects less because I've seen my 401K projecting a huge per month number when I was contributing a miserly amount of my pay check. I wonder whether they were straight up lying or assuming my salary and contributions would increase.

The thing about projections is that there are so many factors that the investment companies don't know about me or my plans. They don't know when I'm planning to retire, what my budget is, what other investments I have, what I expect to make in the future, or what risks I'm planning for.

If people have as much information as there exists today and they make bad decisions, changing it to monthly projections won't solve their problems. It might create more.

I would take the $1M: with that money you can reinvest part of it in a diversified portfolio and in the real state market having money and an income.

Also due to inflation $5000 today might be worthless in 10 years, so it would take more than 16 years to get the same ammount of cash. Considering you retire at ~65 would be one more reason in favoring the $1M.

Strange how you are suffering from an illusion either way. From quoted annuity prices I've seen the $5000 is actually worth a bit more than $1MM in net present value.

I know a cop in south florida who's is getting 5800 a month pension after 20 years of service with health insurance included. Not bad if you start working at say 25 after a few years in the service.

The packages some of these municipal employee's get for retirement are amazing.

Soon to be the last generation that receives these benefits, if they aren't already. And a city without a workable budget to boot.

$1M buys a lot of (mostly) safe dividend paying stocks, bonds, and real estate. $5k/month worth, net? Perhaps not, but certainly one could position himself better than $5k/mo on an annuity with a fairly small effort or higher risk tolerance.

Though just 20 years comes up over a million, signs point to taking the million and investing it being the smart move: http://www.thesimpledollar.com/the-million-dollar-retirement...

I think I've lived too hard in my youth to make $1m via the $5k a month count before I kick it. Plus I'm a gambler so I'd take the $1m up front, considering my bet is that I'll die before I collect.

Retire at 35 and i'll take $5000/month ;)

Depending on your life insurance plans, $1mm could be very nice if you aren't already in great health.

It's not the actual question being posed, but I'd rather have the latter, given I don't know how many years I'll stay alive.

considering you need 16.6 years to deplete the 1000 000 I'd say lot could happen in 16.6 years

plus if we consider inflation 1000 000 on day 1, worth a lot more than in 16 years

So I would say ... take the 1M

considering the figures are after taxes, $5000 monthly.

Before or after taxes?

I don't think the author knows. They say "to spend" which implies net, but other phraseology in the article indicates it's the total amount. You'd almost certainly have to pay taxes on it.

Other criticisms are mentioned elsewhere in the thread; overall a pretty sloppy and incoherent article.

