I might make a different choice if it was between the two amounts with no strings attached (i.e not necessarily for retirement), so I could invest a bit more aggressively and keep working.
A life annuity is one where up front you pay $X, and for the rest of your life you get $Y at regular intervals. They're comparing what someone would pay out on a $1,000,000 life annuity.
This is different than the 4% safe withdrawal idea because you're drawing from the principal all the time not just the interest.
Companies offer this because they expect you to die long before the principal runs out and then they get to keep what's left of it. Or, maybe you live longer than that and they have to pay more than what the initial investment earned them.
Like other forms of insurance, they're probably going to make money on you. Unlike health/car insurance, this type isn't legally required or usually a good idea.
The $5,000 would get progressively worse over time.
A pretty poorly constructed example for WSJ I think
However, if your below 70 and in good health the 5k/month is probably a much better bet.
$1 million is 16⅔ years of $5,000 a month. The cumulative rate of inflation since 2000 has been -29% [1]. That $5,000 would buy today what $3,500 bought then.
Also, keep in mind that someone is paying you that $5,000 a month. They could go bankrupt one month into their obligation to you. Inflation risk, foreign exchange risk, counterparty risk and tax consequences are just some of the risks one would need to consider when weighing lump sums versus annuities.
Of course, those things might have a very low probability of happening, but there is also a low probability of a well-diversified portfolio from being wiped out.
However; there are so many factors that could push me to decide that $1M would be better.
I don't think it would help me personally to see a Monthly projections on my retirement accounts. In fact, I trust monthly projects less because I've seen my 401K projecting a huge per month number when I was contributing a miserly amount of my pay check. I wonder whether they were straight up lying or assuming my salary and contributions would increase.
The thing about projections is that there are so many factors that the investment companies don't know about me or my plans. They don't know when I'm planning to retire, what my budget is, what other investments I have, what I expect to make in the future, or what risks I'm planning for.
If people have as much information as there exists today and they make bad decisions, changing it to monthly projections won't solve their problems. It might create more.
Also due to inflation $5000 today might be worthless in 10 years, so it would take more than 16 years to get the same ammount of cash. Considering you retire at ~65 would be one more reason in favoring the $1M.
The packages some of these municipal employee's get for retirement are amazing.
plus if we consider inflation 1000 000 on day 1, worth a lot more than in 16 years
So I would say ... take the 1M
Other criticisms are mentioned elsewhere in the thread; overall a pretty sloppy and incoherent article.
