Would You Rather Have $1M or $5,000 Monthly in Retirement? (wsj.com)
23 points by happy-go-lucky 1 hour ago





I would take the $5000/month, because $1M is only $3333/month according to the 4% safe withdrawal rule. Where do they get these annuity equivalent number referenced in the article, anyway?

I might make a different choice if it was between the two amounts with no strings attached (i.e not necessarily for retirement), so I could invest a bit more aggressively and keep working.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_annuity

A life annuity is one where up front you pay $X, and for the rest of your life you get $Y at regular intervals. They're comparing what someone would pay out on a $1,000,000 life annuity.

This is different than the 4% safe withdrawal idea because you're drawing from the principal all the time not just the interest.

Companies offer this because they expect you to die long before the principal runs out and then they get to keep what's left of it. Or, maybe you live longer than that and they have to pay more than what the initial investment earned them.

It's also nonsense because it doesn't factor in the fact that if you live past 81, the 5k a month is worth more even ignoring the safe withdrawal rule.

A pretty poorly constructed example for WSJ I think

I was thinking the opposite - the safe withdrawal rate accounts for a 3% inflation rate for your 7% safe investment figure, so your nest egg grows over time for the same equivalent $3,333 in perpetuity no matter the year.

The $5,000 would get progressively worse over time.

The save withdrawal rule changes as you age. At 60 taking 3% is safe. At 95 or when diagnosed with some diseases you can be more greedy.

However, if your below 70 and in good health the 5k/month is probably a much better bet.

They are probably assuming you are investing this $1M and getting some return on it.

I recognized them the same, but $5,000 a month is $5,000 a month, even if the market tanks the first few years of retirement. My retirement strategy will use SOME annuities, but not all, though if I had to choose all or nothing, an annuity ensures I will NEVER be broke, I will always have $5,000/mo. Old and broke is a combination I don't want to try. Read Tony Robbins "Money"

Even an annuity is not guaranteed; the issuing company could go out of business, or we could have rampant inflation that wipes out the value.

Of course, those things might have a very low probability of happening, but there is also a low probability of a well-diversified portfolio from being wiped out.

Then again, taking the 1,000,000 and taking out some slightly lower annuity leaves you the million at the end to give away to family.

I know a cop in south florida who's is getting 5800 a month pension after 20 years of service with health insurance included. Not bad if you start working at say 25 after a few years in the service.

The packages some of these municipal employee's get for retirement are amazing.

Strange how you are suffering from an illusion either way. From quoted annuity prices I've seen the $5000 is actually worth a bit more than $1MM in net present value.

$1M buys a lot of (mostly) safe dividend paying stocks, bonds, and real estate. $5k/month worth, net? Perhaps not, but certainly one could position himself better than $5k/mo on an annuity with a fairly small effort.

I think I've lived too hard in my youth to make $1m via the $5k a month count before I kick it. Plus I'm a gambler so I'd take the $1m up front, considering my bet is that I'll die before I collect.

Though just 20 years comes up over a million, signs point to taking the million and investing it being the smart move: http://www.thesimpledollar.com/the-million-dollar-retirement...

Retire at 35 and i'll take $5000/month ;)

Depending on your life insurance plans, $1mm could be very nice if you aren't already in great health.

It's not the actual question being posed, but I'd rather have the latter, given I don't know how many years I'll stay alive.

considering you need 16.6 years to deplete the 1000 000 I'd say lot could happen in 16.6 years

plus if we consider inflation 1000 000 on day 1, worth a lot more than in 16 years

So I would say ... take the 1M

considering the figures are after taxes, $5000 monthly.

Before or after taxes?

I don't think the author knows. They say "to spend" which implies net, but other phraseology in the article indicates it's the total amount. You'd almost certainly have to pay taxes on it.

Other criticisms are mentioned elsewhere in the thread; overall a pretty sloppy and incoherent article.

