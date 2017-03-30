Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ryzen Community Update #2 (amd.com)
King of odd they're testing with an Nvidia GPU, instead of... I don't know, AMD? Or at least both?

They've been demoing with nvidia cards for months. It is kind of odd, but nvidia has quite a performance lead at the moment. If you're selling a CPU to people who have a lot of money, and those people are worried about their top-end GPUs being bottlenecked by the CPU, it's a more effective demo. I do expect the demos to change when Vega comes out later this year.

You are now aware we live in a world where even CPUs have microcode patches.

We've been living in that world for a while - what do you think is new here? E.g. http://www.anandtech.com/show/8376/intel-disables-tsx-instru... (and Intel is suspiciously tight-lipped about the (security?) impact of the TSX bug, while AMD's FMA3 bug seems to be a comparatively-harmless hang.)

