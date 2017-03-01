The NDA is where it goes off the rails. He's entitled to that money, so why would they try to put conditions on it? I'm sure they're not thrilled to have him talking, but it's not like they have a choice in the matter. Once someone who is allowed to use their brains got involved, the result should have been a quick payment and an end to the saga.
If the person is properly compensated 100%, but keeps talking, it can be argued that their material damage has been fully restored, while they continue to inflict material damage against the other party. Thus there is some unfairness there. AirBNB, the company, didn't wreck that apartment; the renters did.
Not that the devil would ever have me as his advocate, but let me play one for a second ...
Instead of simply offering payment in exchange for the damage per their guarantee, they wanted something in return: Silence.
The problem with hyperbole is you will pay the inflation tax on your word choice. Crying wolf, basically.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/bribe
I am using the word correctly. Perhaps you should consider if you're interpretation of the word is not biased?
In addition, I find it interesting that the host is only sending a bill for $8000. It seems as if he is only trying to get paid for his damages and not even considering the damage and disruption to his neighbors (who unlike the host are wholly blameless in this manner). It seems AirBnb attracts the jerks and freeloaders.
I don't agree with this. Obviously, if a bystander's property was damaged, this would be true, however, the idea of being paid for a "disruption" is silly. It's called life and it's full of annoyances. I'd argue the people angling for compensation because they're annoyed probably fall into the jerk and freeloader category more than someone who is willing to forgo reimbursement for his damaged property in order to warn the public about a potential pitfall.
http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/quiet+enjoymen...
It is up to the person that wants to Airbnb her/his place to make sure the people who are taking residence in her/his property are decent. It is not Airbnb who attracts the jerks and freeloaders.
With that said, their handling of this scenario (assuming everything that has been said in the article linked is true) was not good.
I have no opinion on the matter, but clearly the OP is alluding to the fact that HN will bury negative stories about their investments.
I'm arguing more for $50k+. The GBP/USD difference isn't significant.
(For anything less than $10k or so, as long as it was at all substantiated, AirBNB should just pay -- at worst, ban the host. The PR hit from this article is probably $500k already?)
But if they've done this 12+ times, and "saved" ~$42k each time, then they're still ahead. It wouldn't surprise me.
I highly doubt that.
But who would also be a bit concerned after reading an article that AirBnB's damage guarantee wasn't followed through on in a clear and reasonable manner.
Perhaps in a vain effort to get someone else to give me a sanity check, is this story not incredible for some additional reasons beyond the terrible AirBnB response? I feel like everyone's just taking for granted the things the guest did in the rental space, but how the hell does someone get away with behaving like that, ever?
Shouldn't the guest and his fellow partygoers all be in jail? They ignored/disobeyed the orders of police officers, refused to vacate a private residence after clearly breaching contract (IANAL, I don't know the precise terms here), violating what i assume to be plenty of noise statues... Shouldn't the owner of the rental space also be going after the person/people responsible for trashing his home (responsible being defined here as the literal people who did the damage)?
What this is telling me is that there's simply no way for an AirBnB host to ever come after me for doing anything in their home. That can't be true...
It does seem like a small amount of the amount of damages that happened.
> which came to a total cost of around £6,400 (about $8,000)
They need to get partying off the platform. It's terrible for neighbors and hosts, and it's not even much revenue; the partiers usually book for one night. Regular guests on average stay 4-5 nights.
You can just as easily book a hotel and throw a party there and do all sorts of damage. They don't take much of a deposit either (or they hold a card) because there's a fine line between protecting yourself and a sensible amount for your average guest.
The problem here is that AirBnB takes a good chunk of a booking and doesn't do much to vet guests. They also haven't shown to be friendly and trusting with hosts that make claims even though they market a policy to protect larger losses to make you feel more willing to add your home to the pool.
I've been lucky; only had a few bookings I wouldn't want back and mostly they just destroy the hot tub with spilled drinks and I have to refill it. I try to avoid one-night stays as much as possible. I set a higher deposit too to filter our the partiers and don't do instant book. They'll choose a place with a lower deposit and instant-book instead. I also have 3 outdoor cameras so I can see what's going on at my place and how many people are showing up. I'm legally approved to sleep 16. So if it gets crazy; I'll call the police.
I think it's stupid to rent out a condo unless you vet every guest manually. However, I'd still ban it if I was on their HOA. It's a real security issue. You have to trust the person who books and everyone they bring. AirBnB should enact a sizable fine for exceeding their approved guests. Then we could just submit video/image evidence of how many people came and AirBnB could hit the guest with the fine and not be so stingy with their "insurance" policy for hosts.
But I'm not convinced that's how politics works.
This thing took place in London, a market which is reasonably well supplied with such things.
> (they came with a professional sound system)
How do you not see this coming, from a host perspective? Big red flag. How this get anywhere near as far as it did? "Well I figured the professional sound system was going to be fine in my apartment complex."
> Neighbors called the police five times and some partiers left, but most remained and locked themselves inside to continue partying.
If the police want to enter a home, and the owner of the home agrees to it, since when do the people in the home get a say as to whether or not the police can/cannot enter?
AirBnB handled this very poorly, but why is AirBnB fully responsible for this? I get that they're trying to attract people to put their homes on their service, and they offer to be responsible, but why can't Dinulescu go after the idiots who did this to his apartment directly? Why can't AirBnB do that?
How can a person go into another person's home, as a guest, do something like this, and not be held responsible, either civilly or criminally?
Because they are literally committing to it as part of their service offering:
>We’re committed to creating a safe and trusted community around the world. Though property damage is rare, we understand you may need protection. The Host Guarantee will reimburse eligible hosts for damages up to $1,000,000.
https://www.airbnb.com/guarantee
Do you think it's easier to chase down a few random citizens, or a multi-billion dollar company that accepts liability for damages?
I am also puzzled why the guest isn't being pursued for the damages, though. Surely AirBnB can pull up the guest's reservation information and pass it to the authorities? This would seem a fair response given that the police were called so many times.
Now, AirBnB can absolutely go after the guests, but they have to decide if it is worth it. It is going to cost resources and money (probably more than the $8000 they are paying), and there is still a good chance that the guests won't be able to pay them back anyway. It is probably not worth it.
I guess I'd rely on my government to protect me at this point, to some degree.
