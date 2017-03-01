Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What's going on here? The first half of the story sounds like routine corporate incompetency. Representatives don't read your stuff, can't be bothered to follow their own procedures, and screw you over. Unacceptable but, alas, fairly common when dealing with big companies.

The NDA is where it goes off the rails. He's entitled to that money, so why would they try to put conditions on it? I'm sure they're not thrilled to have him talking, but it's not like they have a choice in the matter. Once someone who is allowed to use their brains got involved, the result should have been a quick payment and an end to the saga.

It's not unusual for settlements to have conditions attached, which makes this NDA thing somewhat less outlandish than it seems at first. For instance, if you settle with an insurance company after a car accident, you may have to sign something which says "that is it", waiving your right to sue anyone for anything more.

If the person is properly compensated 100%, but keeps talking, it can be argued that their material damage has been fully restored, while they continue to inflict material damage against the other party. Thus there is some unfairness there. AirBNB, the company, didn't wreck that apartment; the renters did.

Not that the devil would ever have me as his advocate, but let me play one for a second ...

Right, especially given that it seems like, had they been fair at the start, he'd likely never have gone to the media.

I don't understand how people could do that much damage and it would only come to $8k. Just the cleanup and repairs to the complex outside of his property should be nearly that much; losing his lease, other damages, and damage to his property should be a lot more than that.

It reads like he only submitted claims for repairs to his apartment (for whatever reason, maybe he wasn't billed for repairs/cleanup outside of it). I'd be surprised if AirBnb would cover him loosing his lease.

Tangentially, as a guest, I've found a new (to me) use for Airbnb -- renting places in areas I'm considering a long lease or purchase. And for "work from home", it's actually possible to check with hosts and verify good Internet (in WA, Wave G or Frontier FIOS or something), which is a lot harder in hotels.

When I recently moved to Toronto, this is how I picked the neighborhood to live in.

Spot on. I'm currently working from an Airbnb in Sedona to escape the snowmelt in my mountain home town. Host verified internet for me and it's great.

Do you stick a budget for your WFH rentals? How long do you rent for?

For 4 APR - 10 MAY in Redmond/Bellevue I have the downstairs of a house (3 bedrooms) with 100/100 FiOS for $2k. I'm fine with that as home + wfh, since it means I can delay signing a 12mo+ lease for 3mo (as I'll be in Ukraine in June/July).

Bribes are generally illegal. This should be "compensates," not "bribes." "Bribes" is just hyperbole. This is standard practice for a lot of businesses in a similar space.

bribe would be accurate since they were offering payment outside their remediation process they setup.

Instead of simply offering payment in exchange for the damage per their guarantee, they wanted something in return: Silence.

Asking for confidentiality about the terms of a settlement is common, and there is nothing wrong with it.

sure, just like there is nothing "wrong" with calling it a bribe. They wanted something outside of their official process.

What if one day the Airbnb exec privately pockets money for getting someone into an apartment? You've already used "bribe;" where do you go from there?

The problem with hyperbole is you will pay the inflation tax on your word choice. Crying wolf, basically.

I just bribed my kid to do his homework.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/bribe

I am using the word correctly. Perhaps you should consider if you're interpretation of the word is not biased?

When you call something a "bribe," you insinuate that something illegal has happened, but that is not the case.

You insinuated it to be illegal, I insinuated it to be dishonest.

Why do people find it surprising that companies who exist mainly on the premise of ignoring laws/regulations they find inconvenient, won't eventually ignore laws/regulations that you think worthwhile (ie Uber and sexual harassment and AirBnb and paying for damages).

In addition, I find it interesting that the host is only sending a bill for $8000. It seems as if he is only trying to get paid for his damages and not even considering the damage and disruption to his neighbors (who unlike the host are wholly blameless in this manner). It seems AirBnb attracts the jerks and freeloaders.

> It seems as if he is only trying to get paid for his damages and not even considering the damage and disruption to his neighbors (who unlike the host are wholly blameless in this manner).

I don't agree with this. Obviously, if a bystander's property was damaged, this would be true, however, the idea of being paid for a "disruption" is silly. It's called life and it's full of annoyances. I'd argue the people angling for compensation because they're annoyed probably fall into the jerk and freeloader category more than someone who is willing to forgo reimbursement for his damaged property in order to warn the public about a potential pitfall.

Hey, if some chooses to live next to a hotel then that's there choice. If a unlicensed hotel opens next to them (i.e. an airbnb rental) then they have been impinged on.

That's a slippery slope; if my neighbors plant tulips and I HATE tulips, I don't get to sue for damages, even if the tulips weren't there when I moved in.

There is no slippery slope. The legal doctrine of quiet enjoyment is well established with clear limits based on centuries of precedents.

http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/quiet+enjoymen...

>It seems AirBnb attracts the jerks and freeloaders.

It is up to the person that wants to Airbnb her/his place to make sure the people who are taking residence in her/his property are decent. It is not Airbnb who attracts the jerks and freeloaders.

With that said, their handling of this scenario (assuming everything that has been said in the article linked is true) was not good.

In the UK it's nearly unheard of to be suing for anything other than material/health damages. An unspecified "disruption to neighbours" is worth exactly zero in court.

>> https://web.archive.org/web/20170330184054/http://observer.c...

archive of page. adds were crashing my browser.

there are endless stories like this with AirBNB. They are right in that they have millions of successful bookings and these one-off scenarios are the exception to the rule, but they are being very unprofessional in the way they handle these matters. I would lawyered up as soon as they started dickin me around.

Countdown until this gets buried by the mods?

Ref:

* https://twitter.com/bryanl/status/833711188940845062

* https://twitter.com/dhh/status/833701507585437700

Stories usually disappear becaues of user flagging, not the mods. Except for that one time... ;)

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13857086

Not sure what you're alluding to and it's pretty hard to answer vague insinuations—in fact it's impossible.

>I'm not sure what you're alluding to

I have no opinion on the matter, but clearly the OP is alluding to the fact that HN will bury negative stories about their investments.

It's 8k pounds, though, which is a lot more than 8k dollars.

Edit: I'm impressed how my bad reading comprehension spawned so many replies.

reply


No. "which came to a total cost of around £6,400 (about $8,000)" (from TFA).

I'm arguing more for $50k+. The GBP/USD difference isn't significant.

(For anything less than $10k or so, as long as it was at all substantiated, AirBNB should just pay -- at worst, ban the host. The PR hit from this article is probably $500k already?)

> I'm arguing more for $50k+. [...] The PR hit from this article is probably $500k already?

But if they've done this 12+ times, and "saved" ~$42k each time, then they're still ahead. It wouldn't surprise me.

> The PR hit from this article is probably $500k already?

I highly doubt that.

It doesn't take many full-time rentals to be pulled to make $500k, especially with the type of halo properties that AirBnB probably loves to list.

But who would also be a bit concerned after reading an article that AirBnB's damage guarantee wasn't followed through on in a clear and reasonable manner.

"Many" is such a relative term in this context, your comment basically has no meaning. I doubt we'll ever be able to quantify the damage, one way or another, that this story has caused AirBnB.

Perhaps in a vain effort to get someone else to give me a sanity check, is this story not incredible for some additional reasons beyond the terrible AirBnB response? I feel like everyone's just taking for granted the things the guest did in the rental space, but how the hell does someone get away with behaving like that, ever?

Shouldn't the guest and his fellow partygoers all be in jail? They ignored/disobeyed the orders of police officers, refused to vacate a private residence after clearly breaching contract (IANAL, I don't know the precise terms here), violating what i assume to be plenty of noise statues... Shouldn't the owner of the rental space also be going after the person/people responsible for trashing his home (responsible being defined here as the literal people who did the damage)?

What this is telling me is that there's simply no way for an AirBnB host to ever come after me for doing anything in their home. That can't be true...

No, from the article, it's £6,400, and $8,000.

It does seem like a small amount of the amount of damages that happened.

reply


reply


Which even that isn't close to enough.

The host seems to think it was, since that's what he originally claimed.

Nope, 8k is already adjusted for USD.

> which came to a total cost of around £6,400 (about $8,000)

Airbnb guests constantly rent my place to party. It's been a problem for years, at both of my homes. I block many of them, but can't detect them all. The other day an airbnb guest held a party, and they trashed my neighbor's balcony (below mine).

They need to get partying off the platform. It's terrible for neighbors and hosts, and it's not even much revenue; the partiers usually book for one night. Regular guests on average stay 4-5 nights.

Welcome to running a hotel. This is one of the reasons why, in a condo, your neighbours may not want an AirBnB next door.

Seems like most of the complaints about Airbnb that result in new ordinances banning short term rentals probably originate from bad guests (or irresponsible hosts who allow bad behavior and ignore the impact to their neighbor's peace) who are ruining it for everyone else.

Yes. It's almost like hotel regulations happened for a reason and not because "the man is out to get entrepreneurs".

What regulations are you referring to that would prevent this?

You can just as easily book a hotel and throw a party there and do all sorts of damage. They don't take much of a deposit either (or they hold a card) because there's a fine line between protecting yourself and a sensible amount for your average guest.

The problem here is that AirBnB takes a good chunk of a booking and doesn't do much to vet guests. They also haven't shown to be friendly and trusting with hosts that make claims even though they market a policy to protect larger losses to make you feel more willing to add your home to the pool.

I've been lucky; only had a few bookings I wouldn't want back and mostly they just destroy the hot tub with spilled drinks and I have to refill it. I try to avoid one-night stays as much as possible. I set a higher deposit too to filter our the partiers and don't do instant book. They'll choose a place with a lower deposit and instant-book instead. I also have 3 outdoor cameras so I can see what's going on at my place and how many people are showing up. I'm legally approved to sleep 16. So if it gets crazy; I'll call the police.

I think it's stupid to rent out a condo unless you vet every guest manually. However, I'd still ban it if I was on their HOA. It's a real security issue. You have to trust the person who books and everyone they bring. AirBnB should enact a sizable fine for exceeding their approved guests. Then we could just submit video/image evidence of how many people came and AirBnB could hit the guest with the fine and not be so stingy with their "insurance" policy for hosts.

There is a reason. It would make sense if those regulations happened for that reason.

But I'm not convinced that's how politics works.

There should be a separate "AirBnB for parties and events" option. If I had a space designed for such activities, being able to rent it out on the same platform would be great.

reply


This thing took place in London, a market which is reasonably well supplied with such things.

Yes, but I would rather use the Airbnb interface and Airbnb reputation system to book those spaces.

As someone who lives in a condo with Airbnb rentals, I'd rather you didn't.

Why you don't use a minimum stay option?

That seems to hurt me in the Airbnb ranking algorithm. I probably should.

It's sad that you abuse your neighbors by treating your home as an unlicensed hotel and allow random people in for short-term rentals without proper vetting or supervision. If I was your neighbor I would certainly complain to the HOA, complex management, or city code enforcement to have you fined or evicted. Hopefully you at least paid for the cleanup and repair, with some additional compensation for their trouble.

How are you certain that the host has not gone through the local permitting processes and is in a building that disallows STR's?

reply


reply


My neighbors don't have a problem with me running the airbnb. They do it themselves, too, or at least like having the option to. The balcony was a mess but it wasn't damaged, nor did it cost anything to clean.

A lot of confusing points to this story. I'm not defending AirBnB, but this story does baffle on a number of levels.

> (they came with a professional sound system)

How do you not see this coming, from a host perspective? Big red flag. How this get anywhere near as far as it did? "Well I figured the professional sound system was going to be fine in my apartment complex."

> Neighbors called the police five times and some partiers left, but most remained and locked themselves inside to continue partying.

If the police want to enter a home, and the owner of the home agrees to it, since when do the people in the home get a say as to whether or not the police can/cannot enter?

AirBnB handled this very poorly, but why is AirBnB fully responsible for this? I get that they're trying to attract people to put their homes on their service, and they offer to be responsible, but why can't Dinulescu go after the idiots who did this to his apartment directly? Why can't AirBnB do that?

How can a person go into another person's home, as a guest, do something like this, and not be held responsible, either civilly or criminally?

> but why is AirBnB fully responsible for this?

Because they are literally committing to it as part of their service offering:

>We’re committed to creating a safe and trusted community around the world. Though property damage is rare, we understand you may need protection. The Host Guarantee will reimburse eligible hosts for damages up to $1,000,000.

a https://www.airbnb.com/guarantee

reply


Yes, I did say I get that.

>but why can't Dinulescu go after the idiots who did this to his apartment directly?

Do you think it's easier to chase down a few random citizens, or a multi-billion dollar company that accepts liability for damages?

I would assume that the host/Observer only found out about the professional sound system after the party! Not exactly something a shady guest would inform the host about up front.

I am also puzzled why the guest isn't being pursued for the damages, though. Surely AirBnB can pull up the guest's reservation information and pass it to the authorities? This would seem a fair response given that the police were called so many times.

The reason Dinulescu doesn't go after the idiots directly is the same reason you go through insurance companies when there is damage - because that is the service you are paying them for.

Now, AirBnB can absolutely go after the guests, but they have to decide if it is worth it. It is going to cost resources and money (probably more than the $8000 they are paying), and there is still a good chance that the guests won't be able to pay them back anyway. It is probably not worth it.

Airbnb is at fault because they do nothing to discourage partying on the platform. As a host, I am in a never-ending battle to keep partiers out of my home.

reply


I guess I'd rely on my government to protect me at this point, to some degree.

