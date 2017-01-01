Hacker News
Now on Twitter: 140 characters for your replies
blog.twitter.com
3 points
by
minimaxir
14 minutes ago
minimaxir
1 minute ago
A better way of phrasing the title is that the mandatory usernames in replies no longer count toward the limit.
Already seeing the new UI on iOS.
