Whose Internet History Should Be Purchased First? (searchinternethistory.com)
36 points by malloryerik 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





Buying internet history requires a seller. Even with 47 CFR 64(U) removed, nothing compels selling of data. ISPs would be crazy to sell internet history of people in power to activists. They would even be crazy to make a clear marketplace.

Selling of info is going to be shady back deals invisible to consumers, not a store where you can buy the history of whatever subscriber you like.

Go through minimal effort to set up a sham company, some new startup, so on and so forth. Are they really going to look into it when there's a big pile of money?

Money talks.

That's exactly why the cable companies wont sell congressional data. Why would they shoot the goose that laid the golden egg?

Yeah, and the funding is already up to $165K in 4 days...

Help me out here: where is this notion that anyone will be able to buy personally identifiable browsing data coming from? Isn't it likely to be (more) aggregated or partially anonymized data about browsing behavior and habits? I'm upset by this bill, but I've yet to find any information to suggest you could ring up AT&T and request to buy a specific person's data.

I would question the idea that AT&T or whomever will simply sell you the copyright or an unrestricted global license. I would assume that all these sorts of databases require you to sign a license mandating you to keep the data (anonymized or otherwise) secret/private, precisely to prevent this sort of shenanigans. To OP: good luck, but I suggest reserving the bulk of donations for legal fees...

The plan seems to be to use geolocation data and ip addresses to reasonably identify individuals from within the data.

"Once the law is signed by President Trump, geolocation data along with browsing history data will again be on the market for ISPs. That means a company with dedication and resources could likely, with a reasonable degree of certainty, pinpoint Blackburn, Pai, Ryan, or anyone they seek to take down based on their browsing data and IP address alone."

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03/29/this-politi...

Have you noticed how large companies often do a poor job on security and tons of personally identifying information gets stolen? Or how data that is supposed to be anonymised isn't, very?

That's true, but hasn't that always been a risk? No doubt they've been keeping all this data already. It's a risk, but not a new one because of this change.

Because there is no such thing as anonymity on the internet, especially if you're able to buy browsing history.

AOL released a slew of anonymous search results in the early 2000s as a dataset. It took a few weeks (months maybe?) to start to determine who these people were based on patterns found in the data.[1]

Even with aggregate or partially anonymized data you're going to be able to identify individuals based on habits and patterns.

1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AOL_search_data_leak

I recall a similar situation with New York taxi trip data.

>where is this notion that anyone will be able to buy personally identifiable browsing data coming from? Isn't it likely to be (more) aggregated or partially anonymized data about browsing behavior and habits?

I guess that depends on whether you think these companies care or do not care about the actual users.

I know which way I lean...

I certainly do not think they care. I would also love to see those who voted for this affected by it, if it's possible. But that's what I'm asking, what would be the means for this to happen?

Was just thinking someone really should do this.

Hope it works. Or at the very least makes some of those politicians squirm while they wait to find out if it works.

Think I'll at least throw a few $$ at the gofundme.

The creator of Cards Against Humanity has vowed to do the same. https://twitter.com/MaxTemkin/status/846437803164684290

I thought the concept of purchasing history for a specific person was not possible? https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13992953

Why would the cable companies sell the data to a group hoping to get legislation changed that they just lobbied to enact? I don't know all the details of the bill--is there anything that requires a company to sell data to the highest bidder? My limited understanding was that the bill allows them to sell, but at their own discretion, just like any other monetized data.

It seems wildly unrealistic that this will accomplish anything. I applaud the sentiment but I fear this is wasted money and energy.

I suppose an upside of this is it affects everyone: including those who voted Republican and for Trump. We ought to make sure they understand what's happening to.

It's a peculiarly American conceit to assume that people of opposite political views lack understanding of an issue. In reality, some people lack understanding, while some understand an issue perfectly well but have a different value system. They may regard privacy as genuinely unimportant because they are authoritarians, or they may consider themselves to be qualitatively different from their political opponents and therefore wish for different treatment for themselves and for others.

An unintended benefit of this law passing is moving a common practice closer to the user. Let's not forget that Google and Facebook already normalize your traffic and sell it without your consent. Now ISPs can enter that market directly and completely bypass Google and Facebook.

Don't you consent to let them use your data when you sign up for their services? You don't need to use Google and Facebook to use the Internet. You do need an ISP to use the internet.

