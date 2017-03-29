Selling of info is going to be shady back deals invisible to consumers, not a store where you can buy the history of whatever subscriber you like.
"Once the law is signed by President Trump, geolocation data along with browsing history data will again be on the market for ISPs. That means a company with dedication and resources could likely, with a reasonable degree of certainty, pinpoint Blackburn, Pai, Ryan, or anyone they seek to take down based on their browsing data and IP address alone."
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03/29/this-politi...
AOL released a slew of anonymous search results in the early 2000s as a dataset. It took a few weeks (months maybe?) to start to determine who these people were based on patterns found in the data.[1]
Even with aggregate or partially anonymized data you're going to be able to identify individuals based on habits and patterns.
1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AOL_search_data_leak
I guess that depends on whether you think these companies care or do not care about the actual users.
I know which way I lean...
Hope it works. Or at the very least makes some of those politicians squirm while they wait to find out if it works.
Think I'll at least throw a few $$ at the gofundme.
It seems wildly unrealistic that this will accomplish anything. I applaud the sentiment but I fear this is wasted money and energy.
