Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Redux Offline – Build Offline-First Apps for Web and React Native
(
github.com
)
24 points
by
thekenwheeler
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
matmo
1 minute ago
Slightly off topic, but how do people manage state that aren't using Redux? When you google "redux alternatives", you typically get results for different flavors or variants of redux. But are there other fundamentally different paradigms for managing state? I love Redux, but I'm really curious what else is out.
Also, the optimistic updates with rollbacks in this implementation is pretty neat.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Also, the optimistic updates with rollbacks in this implementation is pretty neat.
reply