Show HN: Redux Offline – Build Offline-First Apps for Web and React Native (github.com)
24 points by thekenwheeler 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Slightly off topic, but how do people manage state that aren't using Redux? When you google "redux alternatives", you typically get results for different flavors or variants of redux. But are there other fundamentally different paradigms for managing state? I love Redux, but I'm really curious what else is out.

Also, the optimistic updates with rollbacks in this implementation is pretty neat.

