Studio Ghibli API (v1.0.0)
(
ghibliapi.herokuapp.com
)
18 points
by
nandaja
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
8 comments
|
favorite
barkingcat
35 minutes ago
This webpage does some funky history writing on firefox and chrome on scroll, so just scrolling through the page you get dozens of fragments in your visit history. You need to click back a dozen times before you get out of the page depending on how far you scroll!
reply
dandelany
26 minutes ago
Perfect use case for history.replace instead of history.push.
reply
cachesking
9 minutes ago
My guess is that this was built for practice. That said, some of the data is coming back bad. The 'url' property contains an address that is missing the 'u' and 'a'.
https://ghibliapi.herokpp.com
reply
ClassyJacket
17 minutes ago
This page hijacked my back history in some weird way. Avoid.
reply
johansch
19 minutes ago
I'm confused by the thinking behind things like these. Seems like they should be static data dumps rather then network APIs. (Or why not both?)
reply
glaberficken
17 minutes ago
Exactly what I thought, if it's free can you just give me a dump of your tables? (maybe they are available somewhere else already?)
reply
xs
11 minutes ago
Because Studio Ghibli continues to make films. So you don't have to 1) know when a new film is released 2) download a new data dump.
reply
Zikes
6 minutes ago
https://github.com/janaipakos/ghibliapi/blob/master/data.jso...
reply
