Studio Ghibli API (v1.0.0) (ghibliapi.herokuapp.com)
18 points by nandaja 1 hour ago | 8 comments





This webpage does some funky history writing on firefox and chrome on scroll, so just scrolling through the page you get dozens of fragments in your visit history. You need to click back a dozen times before you get out of the page depending on how far you scroll!

Perfect use case for history.replace instead of history.push.

My guess is that this was built for practice. That said, some of the data is coming back bad. The 'url' property contains an address that is missing the 'u' and 'a'. https://ghibliapi.herokpp.com

This page hijacked my back history in some weird way. Avoid.

I'm confused by the thinking behind things like these. Seems like they should be static data dumps rather then network APIs. (Or why not both?)

Exactly what I thought, if it's free can you just give me a dump of your tables? (maybe they are available somewhere else already?)

Because Studio Ghibli continues to make films. So you don't have to 1) know when a new film is released 2) download a new data dump.

https://github.com/janaipakos/ghibliapi/blob/master/data.jso...

