Is Kiln from Fog Creek dead, dying, or what?

I just got an email from Fog Creek stating that they were no longer going to be offering Kiln for free. Previously Kiln (and FogBugz) were available for free for accounts with up-to two active users. The email states that Kiln accounts will need to be upgraded to a paid subscription plan by May 1st.

Very annoyingly, when I tried to access my Kiln account last night, so I could download all of my repos, I discovered that my Kiln account had been disabled. I probably have all of those repos on one of my computers, but maybe now I'll never really know.

I checked Fog Creek's site and Kiln isn't mentioned or listed anywhere I could find.

Is Kiln being rolled into FogBugz? Is it going to be killed off completely?

I've generally enjoyed Kiln tho it has had pretty consistent performance problems over the past few years (that I notice mostly in FogBugz when it tries to list commits related to a 'case').