Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Optimize your Node app by upgrading Node.js (sqreen.io)
32 points by ecares 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





> Object literal containing a getter and object literal containing a setter

Isn't this something Babel does quite often?

reply


Unrelated and I'm sorry for that, but do you know of a good way to get rid of the scroll hijacking? I didn't find a lot of extensions for Chrome and the one I tried wasn't working.

It blows my mind to encounter this bad practice on a developper related website.

reply


In this case, it can be fixed by running this in the developer tools:

    getEventListeners(window).wheel[0].remove()

reply


Hm, this isn't working for me. I've been searching for a way to undo scrolljacking for a while, so I'm curious how to get it to work. What browser are you using?

I tried in Chrome (56.0.2924.87) and Firefox (forgot what version and now it's updating). Firefox doesn't even respond to `getEventListeners` and in Chrome I'm seeing `.scroll` instead of `.wheel`.

reply


I've not tried this plugin, but it might do just what you want.

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/disable-scroll-jac...

reply


It works for me in Chrome 56 and 57 on Linux. In Firefox 54 (but not 52), the scroll doesn't seem to be hijacked. In Firefox 52, the following seems to work:

    window.addEventListener('scroll', function(evt) { evt.stopImmediatePropagation(); }, true)

reply


That did it for me, thanks. Seriously, who overrides default scrolling behavior?

reply


According to the table, there are an increasing number of constructs that prevent optimization. The oldest versions of node seem to have no constructs that prevent optimization. Can that be right?

reply


The sentence before the table is mistaking. We are updating it. It should be read in the other direction: if the cell contains "yes", the code pattern is optimizable.

Thanks a lot for your remark!

reply


but only a few contain yes, so most aren't optimizable?

reply


yes, that's the case.

reply


FYI: Idiomatic Javascript / Builtins should be fast with the recent revamp of the V8 engine (stop writing "CrankScript").

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1FBosB5tjM

reply


You are right, some patterns (like try-catch) have been made optimizable thanks to TurboFan.

However:

* until ignition is not available by default on Node.js (now only through the --ignition flag, or using current master), a lot of these optimization tricks will stay up to date. Also, companies have a history of moving slowly to newer versions of Node.js.

* even with ignition (I just tested it), using Generators (including async functions) is an optimization killer.

reply


> the JavaScript engine will not accept to optimize it

What does this mean? I don't understand if it's good or bad. Sounds bad but seems good according to the table?

reply


This misleading part of the article has been updated for more clarity.

The concept of non-optimization is describbed in my previous article: https://community.risingstack.com/how-to-find-node-js-perfor...

tl;dr: you want to avoid patterns that prevent optimization: the ones with a red "no" in the table.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: