Isn't this something Babel does quite often?
reply
It blows my mind to encounter this bad practice on a developper related website.
getEventListeners(window).wheel[0].remove()
I tried in Chrome (56.0.2924.87) and Firefox (forgot what version and now it's updating). Firefox doesn't even respond to `getEventListeners` and in Chrome I'm seeing `.scroll` instead of `.wheel`.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/disable-scroll-jac...
window.addEventListener('scroll', function(evt) { evt.stopImmediatePropagation(); }, true)
Thanks a lot for your remark!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1FBosB5tjM
However:
* until ignition is not available by default on Node.js (now only through the --ignition flag, or using current master), a lot of these optimization tricks will stay up to date. Also, companies have a history of moving slowly to newer versions of Node.js.
* even with ignition (I just tested it), using Generators (including async functions) is an optimization killer.
What does this mean? I don't understand if it's good or bad. Sounds bad but seems good according to the table?
The concept of non-optimization is describbed in my previous article: https://community.risingstack.com/how-to-find-node-js-perfor...
tl;dr: you want to avoid patterns that prevent optimization: the ones with a red "no" in the table.
Isn't this something Babel does quite often?
reply