A Python implementation of formal systems from the book “Gödel, Escher, Bach” (github.com)
44 points by geospeck 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





My implementation of M-I-U, more than 30 years ago, as a kid, in Turbo Pascal.

https://github.com/ehud/MIU

That's really cool and impressive that you saved it for so long! Clean code, too :)

Thanks. It is a miracle something survived on those floppies, let alone computer deaths... The directory they are under is called "Y2K Backup\MYFILES\Ancient Pascal Disk 3"...

I remember doing this with pen and paper ages ago when I read the book. Somehow it clicked with me a lot better than my Abstract Algebra lectures.

