A Python implementation of formal systems from the book "Gödel, Escher, Bach"
(
github.com
)
44 points
by
geospeck
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
ehudla
24 minutes ago
My implementation of M-I-U, more than 30 years ago, as a kid, in Turbo Pascal.
https://github.com/ehud/MIU
https://github.com/ehud/MIU
reply
jaytaylor
18 minutes ago
That's really cool and impressive that you saved it for so long! Clean code, too :)
reply
ehudla
17 minutes ago
Thanks. It is a miracle something survived on those floppies, let alone computer deaths... The directory they are under is called "Y2K Backup\MYFILES\Ancient Pascal Disk 3"...
reply
Y_Y
48 minutes ago
I remember doing this with pen and paper ages ago when I read the book. Somehow it clicked with me a lot better than my Abstract Algebra lectures.
reply
