76% of high-performance employees say trade mastery, not money, most important (medium.com)
15 points by wbelk 46 minutes ago | 3 comments





In a simplistic sense, the "esteem" and "self-actualization" levels of Maslow's hierarchy of needs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maslow%27s_hierarchy_of_needs

Could it be because they're already at the highest earning brackets?

Meanwhile their bosses retire in their thirties and do whatever they want. Funny people

