76% of high-performance employees say trade mastery, not money, most important
15 points
by
wbelk
46 minutes ago
danielamitay
7 minutes ago
In a simplistic sense, the "esteem" and "self-actualization" levels of Maslow's hierarchy of needs:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maslow%27s_hierarchy_of_needs
jarjoura
16 minutes ago
Could it be because they're already at the highest earning brackets?
blahman2
2 minutes ago
Meanwhile their bosses retire in their thirties and do whatever they want. Funny people
