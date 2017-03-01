Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bartholomew L. Bartholomew (masqueandspectacle.com)
11 points by dhosek 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





"and I’d like you to view this as a lateral move, not as a demotion, your salary will remain the same"

Run Forrest, Run!

reply


I hated bartleby the scrivener in high school. I thought it was a boring story about a boring guy who didn't do anything. Once I'd been working for several years I re-read it again and found it to be really funny and interesting. Kinda countercultural

reply


Bartholomew, the Programmer

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: