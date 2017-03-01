Hacker News
Bartholomew L. Bartholomew
(
masqueandspectacle.com
)
11 points
by
dhosek
1 hour ago
tux1968
3 minutes ago
Maybe if I committed myself and more time to analyzing this story I would understand its significance. But I'd rather not.
b3lvedere
14 minutes ago
"and I’d like you to view this as a lateral move, not as a demotion, your salary will remain the same"
Run Forrest, Run!
jbattle
27 minutes ago
I hated bartleby the scrivener in high school. I thought it was a boring story about a boring guy who didn't do anything. Once I'd been working for several years I re-read it again and found it to be really funny and interesting. Kinda countercultural
vdnkh
27 minutes ago
Bartholomew, the Programmer
