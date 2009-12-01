Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Hidden Monopolies That Raise Drug Prices (prospect.org)
52 points by frgtpsswrdlame 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





I'm going to make the statement that perscription drugs aren't like other products and shouldn't be viewed as such. People literally need them to survive. This whole system of having something you need to survive being subject to market forces like some other widget is ridculous. Price fixing is absolutely a reasonable tactic to employ when the market for prescription drugs in the US is as completely useless at delivering reasonable costs to patients as it is.

reply


> Americans pay the highest health-care prices in the world, including the highest for drugs, medical devices, and other health-care services and products. Our fragmented system produces many opportunities for excessive charges. But one lesser-known reason for those high prices is the stranglehold that a few giant intermediaries have secured over distribution. The antitrust laws are supposed to provide protection against just this kind of concentrated economic power. But in one area after another in today’s economy, federal antitrust authorities and the courts have failed to intervene. In this case, PBMs are sucking money out of the health-care system—and our wallets—with hardly any public awareness of what they are doing.

As I and other have mentioned before, the easiest way to fix this would be to permit re-importing drugs that were manufactured within the US.

For example, permitting trade across the US-Canadian border provides an equalizing force on the prices across the border, even though, at steady-state, no drugs actually need to make the return trip. In other words, allowing the trade puts an upper bound on the difference between the prices charged in the US and the prices charged in Canada: that difference can be no greater than the costs of reimporting those drugs, or else it becomes cheaper for people to source their drugs from Canada.

By disallowing the trade, we allow the difference to grow unbounded.

A few days before Obama left office, there was a bill that would have fixed that, but nine Democrats joined the Republicans in voting it down: https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_...

reply


The challenge with that is that simply allowing drugs to be imported doesn't prevent drug companies from allocating volume on a country-by-country level and maintaining price discrimination.

This happened back 6-7 years ago when getting your script filled by a Canadian pharmacy was all the rage. The drug companies simply setup quotas for Canada. They have a good estimate of how much drug Canadians need. If a wholesaler tries to buy more, the drug company tells them no. Then all of a sudden Canadian wholesalers are in a bind. Do they sell to Americans and tell the Canadians no?[1]

In an April 8 letter to Canadian pharmacies and wholesalers, AstraZeneca wrote that some prescription drug orders would be reduced because of a new allotment program designed to address "unexpected sales increases"

[1]http://khn.org/morning-breakout/dr00017294/

reply


It's insane. I need a drug that costs about $8k every two months in the US. However, I'm living in Canada right now, where it costs $4k. My US insurance company just decided they will no longer cover the drug in Canada, so instead of paying the $4k CAD, they're now going to pay $8k USD and I'll go pick up the drug across the border. Seems like a lose-lose.

reply


We "disallow trade" for lots of legitimate reasons. One such reason is when government intervention in another country drives prices below market levels (e.g. we put high tariffs on Chinese steel to counter heavy Chinese government subsidization of that industry).

That's exactly what happens in Canada. Because the healthcare system is publicly funded, the government has enormous market power that it can use to drive drug prices below efficient levels: http://www.becker-posner-blog.com/2009/12/should-the-governm.... Allowing re-importation of those drugs into the U.S. would create a price ceiling at whatever level the Canadian government had negotiated, and would effectively allow the Canadian government to set drug prices in the U.S.

That would be good for consumers in the short term, but not necessarily in the long term. It's no coincidence that the U.S. is the epicenter of pharmaceutical advancements. When I was a kid (early 1990s), HIV/AIDS was something we regarded as a death sentence. I vividly remember people talking in hushed tones when Magic Johnson was diagnosed in 1991. 26 years later, Magic Johnson is still kicking, HIV is no longer a death sentence, and we have Big Pharma to thank for it (and not Canada).

reply


> we put high tariffs on Chinese steel to counter heavy Chinese government subsidization of that industry

That's not a good comparison, because we're talking about reimportation - ie, drugs that are produced in the US and exported to another country before being reimported. In general, nobody's interested in reimporting steel produced in the US and exported to China.

> Because the healthcare system is publicly funded, the government has enormous market power that it can use to drive drug prices below efficient levels

First, Canadian healthcare is run at the provincial level, not at the federal level. So while each province/territory is a monopsony, they're each fairly small.

Secondly, pharmaceuticals are typically not covered in Canada; patients pay for most drugs out of pocket, and their generic prices are actually not much lower than they are in the US[0]

> Allowing re-importation of those drugs into the U.S. in effect allows the Canadian government to set drug prices in the U.S.

With free trade, another country is still free to subsidize the goods that it imports from the US, but with the knowledge that they'll be subsidizing whatever portion of Americans choose to reimport those drugs at the subsidized prices.

In reality, that reimportation won't need to happen, because it'll just apply backpressure on the initial sale prices in both markets from the manufacturer.

[0] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3107113/

reply


Or: we could just emulate what those other countries are doing to control prices, which apparently has been empirically proven to be effective. Why set up this rube goldberg export / import system when we could, apparently, just import some good legislation?

reply


Interesting takeaway: going forward I'll always ask the pharmacy if paying out of pocket would actually be cheaper than using my insurance and paying a copay.

reply


I have insurance with a high deductible. That means, I'm most likely paying a price similar to a cash patient.

Often, it makes more sense to use a free 3rd party "coupon/membership" prescription company to get a better price.

Here are two that have saved me money.

https://www.goodrx.com https://www.blinkhealth.com/

reply


The price they quote you may be their cash price, which will often be higher than your copay. You can also check which free PBMs they accept and see what those prices are.

reply


It's interesting how the villains of drug pricing have gone from the drug companies to the PBMs.

At any rate, I don't agree that PBMs cause drug costs to increase. PBMs are simply purchasing groups for insurance companies. They take advantage of bulk purchasing and offer that service to insurers. They also handle the all the complexities in setting a formulary which includes evaluating new drugs, negotiating with drug companies and adjudicating claims. That has real value.

The best example of how PBMs have controlled drug pricing is in HCV. Express Script directly attacked the pricing of Harvoni and Sovaldi. However there was nothing they could do since they were the only HCV drugs available. However, when Viekira Pak became available, Express Script did an exclusive deal with Abbvie which caused Gilead to scramble to price match. The cost of HCV drugs came down by almost 40% overnight. It saved the health care system a lot of money.

Now, I do agree that PBMs pull a fast one on some insurance companies. They are intentionally opaque when it comes to how much you pay for their services. The smart insurance companies ask for "pass through" pricing and then pay the PBM a fee for their services. The not-so-smart insurance companies don't ask for those numbers and get put over a barrel.

reply


I think blaming drug companies and wholesalers just misses the point.

Drugs are really good today. Not even the life saving types, but also things like migraine medication or acid reflux relief. If you suffer and have the means, you'll pay what the market demands for relief. And we live in a wealthy country.

reply


> If you suffer and have the means, you'll pay what the market demands for relief.

Actually you'll [be forced to] pay above that price, because the market is distorted by non-free-market forces. The moment drug companies arrange to intervene by having the law altered to their favor, blaming them for inflated prices becomes entirely reasonable.

reply


While this country may be wealthy, there's rampant disparity in who holds that wealth. This is an issue because real people are making the decision to either pay for food or pay for life-saving medications they depend on. The number of people in the cross-section of "suffering" and "have the means" is much lower than the number of people in the cross-section of "suffering" and "don't have the means", and rational society is based on the simple premise of making decisions that optimize society for the majority.

reply


If your drug is so good, you should let the market decide what the fair price.

The problem is that drug companies and wholesalers don't let that happen by lobbying against open markets and government paid healthcare.

reply


That's true, but there are also many drugs on the market which are barely better than a placebo, or even more harmful than no medication. However, they are still prescribed and billed for as if they are effective.

reply


Have any examples? The FDA won't approve a drug unless safety and efficacy have been proven.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: