As I and other have mentioned before, the easiest way to fix this would be to permit re-importing drugs that were manufactured within the US.
For example, permitting trade across the US-Canadian border provides an equalizing force on the prices across the border, even though, at steady-state, no drugs actually need to make the return trip. In other words, allowing the trade puts an upper bound on the difference between the prices charged in the US and the prices charged in Canada: that difference can be no greater than the costs of reimporting those drugs, or else it becomes cheaper for people to source their drugs from Canada.
By disallowing the trade, we allow the difference to grow unbounded.
A few days before Obama left office, there was a bill that would have fixed that, but nine Democrats joined the Republicans in voting it down: https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_...
At any rate, I don't agree that PBMs cause drug costs to increase. PBMs are simply purchasing groups for insurance companies. They take advantage of bulk purchasing and offer that service to insurers. They also handle the all the complexities in setting a formulary which includes evaluating new drugs, negotiating with drug companies and adjudicating claims. That has real value.
The best example of how PBMs have controlled drug pricing is in HCV. Express Script directly attacked the pricing of Harvoni and Sovaldi. However there was nothing they could do since they were the only HCV drugs available. However, when Viekira Pak became available, Express Script did an exclusive deal with Abbvie which caused Gilead to scramble to price match. The cost of HCV drugs came down by almost 40% overnight. It saved the health care system a lot of money.
Now, I do agree that PBMs pull a fast one on some insurance companies. They are intentionally opaque when it comes to how much you pay for their services. The smart insurance companies ask for "pass through" pricing and then pay the PBM a fee for their services. The not-so-smart insurance companies don't ask for those numbers and get put over a barrel.
Drugs are really good today. Not even the life saving types, but also things like migraine medication or acid reflux relief. If you suffer and have the means, you'll pay what the market demands for relief. And we live in a wealthy country.
