As I and other have mentioned before, the easiest way to fix this would be to permit re-importing drugs that were manufactured within the US.
For example, permitting trade across the US-Canadian border provides an equalizing force on the prices across the border, even though, at steady-state, no drugs actually need to make the return trip. In other words, allowing the trade puts an upper bound on the difference between the prices charged in the US and the prices charged in Canada: that difference can be no greater than the costs of reimporting those drugs, or else it becomes cheaper for people to source their drugs from Canada.
By disallowing the trade, we allow the difference to grow unbounded.
A few days before Obama left office, there was a bill that would have fixed that, but nine Democrats joined the Republicans in voting it down: https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_...
This happened back 6-7 years ago when getting your script filled by a Canadian pharmacy was all the rage. The drug companies simply setup quotas for Canada. They have a good estimate of how much drug Canadians need. If a wholesaler tries to buy more, the drug company tells them no. Then all of a sudden Canadian wholesalers are in a bind. Do they sell to Americans and tell the Canadians no?[1]
In an April 8 letter to Canadian pharmacies and wholesalers, AstraZeneca wrote that some prescription drug orders would be reduced because of a new allotment program designed to address "unexpected sales increases"
[1]http://khn.org/morning-breakout/dr00017294/
That's exactly what happens in Canada. Because the healthcare system is publicly funded, the government has enormous market power that it can use to drive drug prices below efficient levels: http://www.becker-posner-blog.com/2009/12/should-the-governm.... Allowing re-importation of those drugs into the U.S. would create a price ceiling at whatever level the Canadian government had negotiated, and would effectively allow the Canadian government to set drug prices in the U.S.
That would be good for consumers in the short term, but not necessarily in the long term. It's no coincidence that the U.S. is the epicenter of pharmaceutical advancements. When I was a kid (early 1990s), HIV/AIDS was something we regarded as a death sentence. I vividly remember people talking in hushed tones when Magic Johnson was diagnosed in 1991. 26 years later, Magic Johnson is still kicking, HIV is no longer a death sentence, and we have Big Pharma to thank for it (and not Canada).
That's not a good comparison, because we're talking about reimportation - ie, drugs that are produced in the US and exported to another country before being reimported. In general, nobody's interested in reimporting steel produced in the US and exported to China.
> Because the healthcare system is publicly funded, the government has enormous market power that it can use to drive drug prices below efficient levels
First, Canadian healthcare is run at the provincial level, not at the federal level. So while each province/territory is a monopsony, they're each fairly small.
Secondly, pharmaceuticals are typically not covered in Canada; patients pay for most drugs out of pocket, and their generic prices are actually not much lower than they are in the US[0]
> Allowing re-importation of those drugs into the U.S. in effect allows the Canadian government to set drug prices in the U.S.
With free trade, another country is still free to subsidize the goods that it imports from the US, but with the knowledge that they'll be subsidizing whatever portion of Americans choose to reimport those drugs at the subsidized prices.
In reality, that reimportation won't need to happen, because it'll just apply backpressure on the initial sale prices in both markets from the manufacturer.
[0] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3107113/
Often, it makes more sense to use a free 3rd party "coupon/membership" prescription company to get a better price.
Here are two that have saved me money.
https://www.goodrx.com
https://www.blinkhealth.com/
At any rate, I don't agree that PBMs cause drug costs to increase. PBMs are simply purchasing groups for insurance companies. They take advantage of bulk purchasing and offer that service to insurers. They also handle the all the complexities in setting a formulary which includes evaluating new drugs, negotiating with drug companies and adjudicating claims. That has real value.
The best example of how PBMs have controlled drug pricing is in HCV. Express Script directly attacked the pricing of Harvoni and Sovaldi. However there was nothing they could do since they were the only HCV drugs available. However, when Viekira Pak became available, Express Script did an exclusive deal with Abbvie which caused Gilead to scramble to price match. The cost of HCV drugs came down by almost 40% overnight. It saved the health care system a lot of money.
Now, I do agree that PBMs pull a fast one on some insurance companies. They are intentionally opaque when it comes to how much you pay for their services. The smart insurance companies ask for "pass through" pricing and then pay the PBM a fee for their services. The not-so-smart insurance companies don't ask for those numbers and get put over a barrel.
Drugs are really good today. Not even the life saving types, but also things like migraine medication or acid reflux relief. If you suffer and have the means, you'll pay what the market demands for relief. And we live in a wealthy country.
Actually you'll [be forced to] pay above that price, because the market is distorted by non-free-market forces. The moment drug companies arrange to intervene by having the law altered to their favor, blaming them for inflated prices becomes entirely reasonable.
The problem is that drug companies and wholesalers don't let that happen by lobbying against open markets and government paid healthcare.
