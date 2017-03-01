Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If you publish Georgia's state laws, you'll get sued for copyright and lose (arstechnica.com)
76 points by chha 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 39 comments | favorite





> [the judge] made the extraordinary finding that Public.Resource.Org is engaged in "commercial" copying despite being a nonprofit, stating that the organization "profits" by "the attention, recognition, and contributions it receives in association with its copying and distributing the copyrighted OCGA annotations, and its use was neither nonprofit nor educational."

I know legal definitions might not always mesh with lay definitions, but is this a standard interpretation of "commercial?" It makes sense if you factor in that the grants public.resource.org receives (a few 100k a year) are directly related to their presentation of information, but the quoted passage seems a bit all-encompassing.

reply


I would also be interested to see how this is being interpreted as not "educational".

reply


This is how democracy ends. You can go to jail for committing crimes you didn't know were against the law, but you can't know what the laws are unless you pay nearly a month's wages at minimum wage.

reply


> This is how democracy ends

If we're talking about actual democracy, we might even say it never started.

reply


Look, a correct use of HTTP status code 451: https://law.resource.org/pub/us/code/ga/georgia.scan.2013/go...

reply


I see 403 in Chrome DevTools, though.

reply


Here's the full, freely available state of Georgia code: http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx.

It seems like some folks may not like that a private company does the hosting or that they have exclusive rights to its reproduction. You could consider some reasons this might be the case that are reasonable, like the cost of maintaining it is actually cheaper by having a company who has the appropriate resources and infrastructure to support it, it's probably a challenge/costly to hire an internal team to maintain it at a high enough quality level, the hosting company made a deal with the government to reduce maintenance and hosting costs by having exclusive hosting/reproduction rights. These are all pretty reasonable things to happen,given that the source text is still freely available to anyone. I think anyone who has an argument against this is probably looking for a reason to get upset at what they perceive to be unfairness by "the other team", and won't be convinced otherwise. Such is life, oh well.

reply


I think it is completely reasonable to take the position that the law should be freely accessible to all, and also the process of providing it should not be in the hands of a private entity, or if it must be, that said entity cannot do things like be the exclusive provider, or charge egregiously for things like copies in a reasonable medium (e. g. paper or CD).

It's not a "team" thing, and I reject wholly the implication that anyone opposed to this is just trying to score political points for their "team." Perhaps people twisting the narrative to "they won't let anyone read the laws!" are indeed politically motivated, but that's not what you or I are discussing here -- and even so, you need to assume good faith if you want a discussion.

While it is reasonable for LexisNexis to be the official provider, it is not reasonable for them to abuse this privilege by charging silly amounts for certain kinds of access, and it is not reasonable for the state to sue to prevent others from distributing copies of what should by all rights be public domain and fully accessible material. Those problems are what's at issue here, not whether or not the state can hire a DB administrator.

reply


But it is freely available, I included the link.

reply


freely available, if you agree to a non-government terms of service which:

1.) gives them right to force you to remove links to the content (section 6.b)

2.) gives them the right to advertise while showing you the law (section 8)

3.) does not require the provider to have accurate text, or be free from malware (section 11)

4.) requires indemnification (section 18)

5.) requires that the jurisdiction be New York (section 22)

6.) terms can change at any time, for any reason, without notice (section 26)

7.) cannot be used for commercial purposes (section 2.1)

8.) nor make a copy (section 2.1)

It doesn't cost any money to access it online, but the limitations on actually using are very real.

Want to provide a link to it via a blog to educate your local neighborhood? Want to know that the official law is free from errors? Want to use the law, but hold the provider accountable if the information is grossly incorrect? Want to sue the provider in Georgia since that's the official law? Want to know that the terms of service stay consistent from day to day? Want to use the law to help your business succeed? Want to provide a copy of the law to others so that they can educate themselves?

All of those items are restricted in some way by these terms of service, which are required before access to the law is allowed.

reply


Free as in "anyone can go to the URL," not free as in "free speech," and it makes a difference here. When I say free, I mean that the law is not a Disney movie. The state's interest is in enforcing it, not preventing people from copying it.

reply


The "annotated" version is the official law of Georgia. The freely available code you link to is missing the annotations, despite those being officially adopted as law as well.

Without the annotations, you do not have the full law.

reply


"Free" in relation to pricing is very different from "free" in relation to ownership by the commons. The law being the latter is crucial to a well functioning democracy.

reply


The article says many times that this is not the official code. That means it's useless, what one must follow is the official one, that is annotated by a private party, and paywalled.

reply


And here I am, again and again being reminded how the US can be so backwards in some issues here and there.

Not making THEIR OWN LAWS in its entirety available for free for every citizen? What the hell is this?

reply


It's important to note that Georgia is one state out of fifty; most states don't do this and many have the entire body of their laws available online from the official source, not a third-party provider (And federal law certainly is as well.)

What is fair to say is that the patchwork nature of America's state/federal system divide makes these kinds of gross inconsistencies happen more often than they maybe should, and it'd be fair to criticize Georgia in particular for letting/encouraging this to happen. But it's not a fair critique of the whole country, and you shouldn't add it to your mental reference of "ways the US is effed up" except to the extent that "some states do bad stuff" is already on there.

Also, the authorized publisher, LexisNexis, makes the entire code available online for free here.[1]

[1]http://www.lexisnexis.com/hottopics/gacode/Default.asp

reply


Someone else mentioned the version made available to the public is not the annotated version, and apparently the annotations are considered as official parts of the law.

This I think was the sticking point for the article.

reply


As far as I can tell this is the result of an interaction between laws, and not the result of the law itself.

It's not as if "laws being copyright-punishable" was an intended design decision when they were written up, so it seems disingenuous to phrase it as if this were the case.

reply


One would think that making laws and regulations easily accessible would be a priority for lawmakers. Is this issue exclusive to Georgia, or are there other states or nations with similar restrictions?

reply


One would think wrong. If the populace fully understood the amount of sheer stupidity in the laws and regulations the politicians create there would be problems.

Plus, when the populace is ignorant of how easily they can become criminals in the eyes of the state, the easier they are to control.

reply


Besides all EU legislation being available online I think there is an obligation for member states to publish their legislation for free as well.

I dunno about other states but in my country there is a small federal agency whose only job is to publish legal and civil information, including some very good books about the legal and political system; the state pays for most of it, so they are quite affordable (couple Euros).

reply


> One would think that making laws and regulations easily accessible would be a priority for lawmakers.

Not really. It continues the trend towards making poverty a crime.

reply


How is that a trend, and not just the reality this country was founded on? How many of the original people here were either indentured, or just enslaved? We just keep shuffling the verbiage and the optics every few decades while refining the overall system. Slavery in prisons, rotating jail terms for people who can't pay fines for arbitrary crap, no education, no hope, and no voice.

reply


I wouldn't say the country was "founded" on such things. Yes, they were interwoven into the fabric of the country at the time; but the country was also created in a way that opened the door to remove those things.

As for your last sentence; that's the inevitable outcome of almost all civilizations which is why revolutions happen at a somewhat steady rate.

reply


It was literally founded on those things, in the sense that the original inhabitants were about 50% indentured and they built the damned place. Saying that the US wasn't founded on these realities is like saying the AU wasn't founded as a prison colony.

reply


As someone who is part Cherokee (on the Dawes' Rolls), what do you mean by 'original inhabitants'?

reply


In context, what do you think? Did your people found the US, or practice indentured servitude and slavery? As I understand it you were part of a very different and much older nation that predated the current one. Again, as I understand the people I'm describing came by and decided to take it from you, founding a new one its place. I'm not endorsing that, and my ancestry is utterly unrelated to either group's history.

reply


As the saying goes, "ignorance of the law is no excuse." Seems like you could argue that's incredibly unfair (classist, maybe?) in this case.

Then again, you could probably make a good argument that it's unfair even if all the laws are freely available.

reply


How does case law work in the US? Must these annotations be used in interpreting the law, or is it merely an indication of how the law has been interpreted previously? To me, this is the crucial point. If the judge is forced to use the annotations in interpreting the law, then it seems clear that it is part of the law. If it is not, then I can completely understand how it is covered by copyright.

I suppose the other question is if they intend (or are able) to appeal. It sounds like something that could potentially make it up to the supreme court if it is not already clear.

reply


IANAL but it's my understanding that, for low court cases, it's not that a judge is forced to abide by the case law precedents so much as that they're overwhelmingly likely to, so in practice the annotations are probably essential reading for anticipating how a case will play out. And the unannotated law are probably akin to a formal tech spec - not very useful to anyone except the primary implementor, and especially not to laypeople trying to learn the law or self defend.

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Precedent#United_States_legal_...

reply


Can a defense attorney in Georgia argue their client couldn't obey the law because they couldn't afford to know the law?

reply


They can argue all they want, but the client will still lose if that is the only point the defence has.

reply


It's available for free.

reply


Did you not read the article, did you miss the point, or are you saying it's incorrect?

reply


It appears it is not about publishing the "law" but publishing the annotations written about the law that was the issue.

reply


But complicated by the fact that those annotations are considered official parts of the law. If it were standard legal commentary, there'd be no issue. But the state has made those part of the law and (effectively) barred viewing them without paying a steep (for the average person) price. So the only free portion to view is a subset of the current legal code.

reply


Not debating that Georgia should make it easier for folks to do what they want with the copy they publish for free but...

What's fair is that LexisNexis be compensated for the value it has added to that Law (e.g., the "annotations"/links). They did the work. It is up to them how to share it. And sharing for free isn't always a viable business.

Note that there is nothing to stop Public.Resource.Org or anyone else from adding their own metadata on top of that Law and publishing it. But if it was done by LexisNexis and licenced by the state of Georgia of course they will come after someone that tries to publish the Law + The Annotations. And they would be right to in a capitalist society (which is where we all live and how we thrive).

If Georgia can still come after someone else for annotating the Law themselves (original work, not a copy of the work LexisNexis did) and sharing it how they want then I would agree there is some kind of problem there. But NOT the problem implied by the article headline (which is a little clickbaity IMHO).

reply


I agree that the problem as far as I understand it is not really that related to copyright: the law (unannotated) is freely available, as it should be, and of course value-adding annotations by private enterprise can hold enforcable copyright. (The references in other comments below to EU regulations etc. are thus not really applicable, as also in the EU you have freely available laws but privately copyrighted annotations and comments to these laws.)

What I gather from the article, though, and which I do find in a way even stranger than the copyright question, is this: Apparently Georgia has made the annotated version of their law "official"! Can this be right? For me, this sounds far worse than the copyright question - it would mean that you give an official stamp of approval to privately prepared annotations?

The article is not that clear on this question. Wikipedia [1] has some more on it, but not being a lawyer, I also can't answer the question I would have about it, which is this: What's the role of these privately prepared annotations for the judiciary process? Are they treated like law, because they are published together with the law? Or are they treated like any other private comment / annotations out there would? This, for me, seems to be the crucial question. If it is the former, they should be freely available (and, more importantly, not be written by a private company!). If it is the latter, then I think LexisNexis has some point claiming their copyright, no?

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Official_Code_of_Georgia_Annot...

reply


Judge Story "went on to acknowledge the Georgia situation is 'an unusual case because most official codes are not annotated and most annotated codes are not official.' Despite the fact the OCGA is official law, the judge said its annotations are entitled to copyright. The Georgia General Assembly has made clear 'that the OCGA contains both law and commentary,' Story wrote, and the two are distinguishable."

Removing commentary or replacing with original commentary would abridge the official code.

If LexisNexis should be compensated for the value they added, then the state should pay them for that value, just as they pay the legislators to write the law. The resulting code should be freely available to every citizen bound by it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: