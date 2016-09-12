Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Analyzing the monetary component of employee benefits at leading US startups (compile.com)
Health benefits for recurring or elective items are financially stupid. You're just throwing money into the coffers of some big insurance firm. For every dollar of routine dental work performed, you're paying a dollar fifty. Same with recurring drug costs, massages and things like that. Insurance is a structure for unforeseeable events. When it handles routine stuff, it's just an unnecessary middleman taking a fat slice.

You'd be crazy to buy into a de luxe health plan by yourself if you're self-employed. I go for something minimal: no drugs or routine dental, just emergency dental and medical: for situations you pray won't actually happen.

It's so much cheaper to just pay for the massage or to have a cavity filled, it's not even funny.

For some reason, our generation (GEN Y / Millennials) don't seem to care much for their pensions or retirement planning.

I think personally it is because of our atttitude towards retirement planning that majority of the companies today offer either no pension or almost-entirely employee-funded direct contribution based pension system.

My Dad drilled one concept into my head in my early days of career - everybody gets old and every old person wish to retire with pension.

I don't exclusively rely on my employer's pension plan for my retirement planning -- on top of it, I contribute to my state defined (bank managed) retirement funding.

> For some reason, our generation (GEN Y / Millennials) don't seem to care much for their pensions or retirement planning.

I don't think the average American is any different.

http://www.cnbc.com/2016/09/12/heres-how-much-the-average-am...

Nearly half have no retirement savings at all.

I think you have the cause reversed: I frequently hear millennials express interest in retirement planning but it's usually couched as an impossible dream after paying off student loans, housing, healthcare, etc. with jobs which are on average lower paying and less secure than even the previous generation. Pensions sound great but how many jobs offer them at all now, and with the financial stability to make that a safe long-term bet?

Probably pre-occupied with paying off all of our debt.

We don't think that we'll live long enough to collect a pension. Social Security will be unfunded long before we ever get a chance to draw from it.

That's an even better reason to do additional retirement savings where possible, though.

Very true. I know a lot of people who work at Mobileye (which Intel is purchasing for several billion dollars). They aren't allowed to leave the office for lunch.

I don't think that's legal.

The amount of abuse and low-quality-of-life we'll put up with in exchange for the fantasy of becoming rich is shocking. It's like buying scratch off lottery tickets for "intelligent professionals."

It's hard to generalize without having the complete employee data that companies mostly keep private. Less salary could come with more vacations, a pension plan, better insurance coverage, or other perks. Even when job shopping, it can be hard to compare different compensation packages fairly. In the end though, it's all about negotiating (or lack thereof) your starting salary and knowing how much you're worth in the current market. I found it eye-opening when I discovered that your salary is based mostly on your starting salary and not how well you do in your job.

Proper title:

Highly valued startups aren't generous employers (when viewed along a single axis)

The article attempts to define it, but he word "generous" here is a little vague. If I'm making above market rate in salary, I don't really care about 401k match. At a previous employer, I had five weeks of vacation. Salary was lower than what I made when I left, but I valued the extra time off more.

Money in a 401(k) is tax-advantaged, so it counts for more than an equal amount in salary.

In addition to match, other factors that matter a lot (but are harder to find out up front) include what funds are available and if after-tax contributions are allowed. Having access to low-cost funds is a huge plus, and after-tax contributions allow for the mega-backdoor Roth 401(k) strategy.

