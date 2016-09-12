You'd be crazy to buy into a de luxe health plan by yourself if you're self-employed. I go for something minimal: no drugs or routine dental, just emergency dental and medical: for situations you pray won't actually happen.
It's so much cheaper to just pay for the massage or to have a cavity filled, it's not even funny.
I think personally it is because of our atttitude towards retirement planning that majority of the companies today offer either no pension or almost-entirely employee-funded direct contribution based pension system.
My Dad drilled one concept into my head in my early days of career - everybody gets old and every old person wish to retire with pension.
I don't exclusively rely on my employer's pension plan for my retirement planning -- on top of it, I contribute to my state defined (bank managed) retirement funding.
I don't think the average American is any different.
Nearly half have no retirement savings at all.
Highly valued startups aren't generous employers (when viewed along a single axis)
In addition to match, other factors that matter a lot (but are harder to find out up front) include what funds are available and if after-tax contributions are allowed. Having access to low-cost funds is a huge plus, and after-tax contributions allow for the mega-backdoor Roth 401(k) strategy.
