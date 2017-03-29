Hacker News
Thirteen Years of Bad Game Code
(
etodd.io
)
54 points
by
et1337
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
janwillemb
22 minutes ago
> I was thirteen
No need to be harsh on yourself if you created games like this on that age!

danbolt
10 minutes ago
Agreed! While a lot of these games might not have been the most pretty to look at or play, I'm sure the author learned a lot making each.

ianlevesque
14 minutes ago
Made me wish I had more of my old code to cringe at, but honestly I cringe after just a few weeks removed from a project.

partycoder
27 minutes ago
For booleans prefer prefixes such as: has, can, is. e.g: hasEnemies.

