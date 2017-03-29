Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Thirteen Years of Bad Game Code (etodd.io)
54 points by et1337 3 hours ago | 4 comments





> I was thirteen

No need to be harsh on yourself if you created games like this on that age!

Agreed! While a lot of these games might not have been the most pretty to look at or play, I'm sure the author learned a lot making each.

Made me wish I had more of my old code to cringe at, but honestly I cringe after just a few weeks removed from a project.

For booleans prefer prefixes such as: has, can, is. e.g: hasEnemies.

