Immortal – A cross-platform, OS-agnostic supervisor for Unix-like platforms (immortal.run)
19 points by tete 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This appears to be aware that it is solving the same problem as daemontools / runit / nosh / s6... but doesn't seem to offer anything new or better.

And it presents a solved problem (some daemons fork themselves off and the parent exits, so tell them not to do that or use fghack) as a new thing that Immortal can solve.

Is there something actually new and interesting about this that I'm missing?

There is a "why another supervisor" explanation here: http://immortal.run/about/

Mostly, though, covering the point about parent forks and exits that you mention.

But this one is written in Go!

Curious why I would use this over supervisord. It's a shame there's no comparison.

