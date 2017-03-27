Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Dream of Clean Energy at a Very High Price (nytimes.com)
Whatever the concerns are, the human race should try to get fusion energy to work no matter what. Fusion energy will be a big step in human civilization in progress. It basically means unlimited energy at a fraction of the cost. Intelligent live form that has mastered the power of suns. Its good for our planet too. No more global warming. This is hugely important, whatever the cost.

Fusion is not the problem. Fusion is understood very well. The problem is plasma physics. If you happen to understand German, listen to this podcast about Wendelstein 7-X https://alternativlos.org/36/

