A not for profit “Uber” alternative? 2 points by willdotphipps 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite so i was chatting to an Uber driver the other evening and like many, he was saying he barely scrapes by, as it becomes this global behomoth...anyway, so i thought what if they all just do their own Uber? I know Uber has first mover advantage and a pretty defensible model, but then again, so did Sky TV until Democracy Player came along.







