Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A not for profit “Uber” alternative?
2 points by willdotphipps 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
so i was chatting to an Uber driver the other evening and like many, he was saying he barely scrapes by, as it becomes this global behomoth...anyway, so i thought what if they all just do their own Uber? I know Uber has first mover advantage and a pretty defensible model, but then again, so did Sky TV until Democracy Player came along.





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: