So full out dismissal of conspiracies just because they "seem like tin-foil hat stuff" seems naive. It's hard work to dismiss bullshit but equivocally easy to dismiss what might otherwise be viable paths of inquiry. It is possible to take a rational approach.
http://www.collativelearning.com/conspiracy%20theories%20-%2...
To what extent, then, is fake news culpable? If people are hell-bent on rebuffing the facts, how significant of an effect could targeting fake news websites have? I have seen similar thing happen in India, particularly forums with right-wing majority. Anything that sounds remotely critical is quickly shot down as a product of biased media. Every decision centric to right-wing view, no matter how damaging, is regarded as unassailable and they would fight to death to defend it. Arguing with facts is almost a lost cause .
It's been a long time since I was regular part of those forums, but, I do occasionally get to see their views on social media. No change whatsoever in their adverse opinions. I have a feeling that changing views of people for the most part is an uphill battle. Most people quickly associate their identity to a view and absolutely refuse to budge.
It started with the Boston marathon bombing, four years ago. University of Washington
professor Kate Starbird was sifting through thousands of tweets sent in the aftermath
and noticed something strange.
“There was a significant volume of social-media traffic that blamed the Navy SEALs for
the bombing,” ...
Same thing after the mass shooting that killed nine at Umpqua Community College in Oregon:
a burst of social-media activity calling the massacre a fake, a stage play by “crisis
actors” for political purposes.
