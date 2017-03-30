You can use MingW's make but compile with cl instead of gcc and that problem is not present. You will have to check if all compiler flags are supported though. Or use a wrapper around cl which translates compiler flags, pretty sure that exists already.
My preferred approach lately is an amalgamation build
That won't scale well though. For large projects you'll really want to use something as mentioned above, or have seperate Makefiles and VS projects, or use a build file generator like CMake.
