It looks like he doesn't have enough power. He only manages to get a few feet off the ground and is probably getting extra lift because the ground is so close. Perhaps adding an other engine on each side might make the difference.
You would need to be relatively strong to be able to fly this (as he clearly is). His weight is supported by the engines which are on his hands. To fly and control this you would need the kind of strength required to do gymnastic rings. Perhaps some kind of stiff suit to move that load to other parts of the body might solve that, but this would add weight, which would increase the power requirement.
I'm too busy/lazy right now to implement this :P but I just wanted to throw the idea out there.
Look out in this sort of video for the lack of sustained level flight at a height substantially over the width of the device/craft (1) if they can't stay at that level, it's not quite flying.
1) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ground_effect_(aerodynamics)
"When an aircraft flies at a ground level approximately at or below the length of the aircraft's wingspan or helicopter's rotor diameter ... an often noticeable ground effect. "
For example, the chap who claimed he had built bird-like wings suitable for launching a human into the air[0] garnered a lot of attention until it was revealed to be a hoax [1].
Some similarities between the two videos. Low resolution. Lots of chopping and changing. Involves human flight - a naturally exciting area and excitement can suspend rationality.
[0]:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojSkxF6Qq_c
[1]:http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/weirdnewsvideo/915...
Do I think the "iron man" suit can do more than hover? Not really. It is pretty cool nonetheless.
https://www.startengine.com/startup/jetpack-aviation
Using 2 AMT Nike turbines at 80 kgf each (these are big)
That said - I'd not want to be waving 800 degree C things spinning at 100K RPM anywhere near my body.
Edit: I suspect he is using JetCat turbines of appropriate size: http://www.jetcat.de/jetcatturbinen/strahlturbinen.htm
