|Big names outside Silicon Valley
1 point by iamnotlarry 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Silicon Valley has built a reputation of unparalleled tech dominance. But places like Boston, Austin, and Seattle have some name in tech also. I've been considering what it takes to claim a presence in the tech industry. So, for fun, please help me build a list of cities outside Silicon Valley, and their most prominent tech names.
For instance, Seattle's biggest names are Microsoft and Amazon.
Atlanta:
Austin, TX: Dell
Boston: MIT
Chicago:
Denver:
Dublin, Ireland:
Huntsville:
K.C.:
Lagos:
Las Vegas: Zappos
London:
Moscow:
Orlando:
Paris:
Portland:
Rome:
Add your favorite city and its well-known native.
