Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Big names outside Silicon Valley
1 point by iamnotlarry 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Silicon Valley has built a reputation of unparalleled tech dominance. But places like Boston, Austin, and Seattle have some name in tech also. I've been considering what it takes to claim a presence in the tech industry. So, for fun, please help me build a list of cities outside Silicon Valley, and their most prominent tech names.

For instance, Seattle's biggest names are Microsoft and Amazon.

Atlanta: Austin, TX: Dell Boston: MIT Chicago: Denver: Dublin, Ireland: Huntsville: K.C.: Lagos: Las Vegas: Zappos London: Moscow: Orlando: Paris: Portland: Rome:

Add your favorite city and its well-known native.






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: