Those Indecipherable Medical Bills? They’re One Reason Health Care Costs So Much (nytimes.com)
5 points by aaronbrethorst 2 hours ago





Doctors want to bill insurance for as much as they can. Insurers don't really care about medical costs either, because the percent they keep as profit grows as they spend more.

Patients are the victims in the trench warfare between doctors and payers.

Isn't there any competition between health insurers in the US? If it's a free market and consumers care about costs, then you'd expect that at least some health insurer would start looking for ways to put their insurance premium down.

