Cars and second order consequences (ben-evans.com)
7 points by astigsen 4 hours ago | 5 comments





One missed point: inequality.

On one hand few companies which will own autonomy tech will get all profits, while a lot of ppl will lose job. So the transportation cost instead of going to labour will mostly go to capital owners or decrease.

In long run we should be fine, but in short it may cause a lot of friction.

No more accidents to the safety mechanisms in cars can be removed? What could possibly go wrong.

It's just a change in safety mechanism. If a car is capable of stopping in a shorter distance (because it has faster reactions, and now weighs less) then the speed of many accidents is going to come right down. If a car is capable of ensuring a collision is directly head-on rather than partial clipping, the types of safety mechanism can change.

Nothing is going to change over night, but there's not going to be a need for the plethora of different options to cope with different types of accident that we have now. This will then drive planners to change how roads work - e.g. segment heavy transport maybe - and it will become a virtuous circle. Smaller, light-weight transit will make electric much more economic and work better for large cities. It will be an excellent change for everyone except those wedded to their SUVs.

There's also another consequence not mentioned in the article - right now, almost all organs for transplants come from accidents. With accidents being reduced to zero, it will be very hard to get a viable organ for a transplant - so the medical community is already sounding alarms about the need for alternative solutions to be found(such as increased investment into artificially growing new organs).

Aren't most such accidents from people riding motorcycles without helmets? I don't think that practice will stop with autonomous vehicles.

