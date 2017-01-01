On one hand few companies which will own autonomy tech will get all profits, while a lot of ppl will lose job. So the transportation cost instead of going to labour will mostly go to capital owners or decrease.
In long run we should be fine, but in short it may cause a lot of friction.
Nothing is going to change over night, but there's not going to be a need for the plethora of different options to cope with different types of accident that we have now. This will then drive planners to change how roads work - e.g. segment heavy transport maybe - and it will become a virtuous circle. Smaller, light-weight transit will make electric much more economic and work better for large cities. It will be an excellent change for everyone except those wedded to their SUVs.
