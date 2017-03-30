Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
World's biggest solar-battery farm for SA by Xmas (afr.com)
It seems the "world's largest" claim is correct by a decent margin, I can't seem to find any battery installation that comes close to the 100MW output and 400MWh capacity claimed here. What is the second largest (that is at least financed and in-planning as it is here) solar-battery farm I wonder? Or is there bigger?

