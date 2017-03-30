Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
World's biggest solar-battery farm for SA by Xmas
(
afr.com
)
2 points
by
cdsx
32 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
cdsx
18 minutes ago
It seems the "world's largest" claim is correct by a decent margin, I can't seem to find any battery installation that comes close to the 100MW output and 400MWh capacity claimed here. What is the second largest (that is at least financed and in-planning as it is here) solar-battery farm I wonder? Or is there bigger?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply